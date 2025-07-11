Lightchain AI Enters Bonus Round After Raising $21.1M, Launches Developer Grants and Staking Infrastructure

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built for AI-powered applications, today announced the launch of its Bonus Round, marking a significant milestone after successfully closing all 15 presale stages with $21.1 million in total contributions. As part of its next phase of ecosystem expansion, Lightchain AI has officially rolled out its staking infrastructure and launched a $150,000 developer grant program to support dApp development and community innovation.

The Bonus Round offers tokens at a fixed rate of $0.007, giving strategic investors and tactical traders one final opportunity to participate before public exchange listings. This announcement follows strong momentum in Lightchain AI ’s adoption, underpinned by increasing on-chain activity and validator engagement.

"Crossing the $21 million mark demonstrates strong market confidence in Lightchain AI’s architecture and vision,” said a spokesperson from Lightchain AI Labs. “We’re moving quickly to empower builders and reward long-term network contributors through staking, grants, and transparent governance.”

The Lightchain AI network is designed to support real-time execution environments with its AI-native virtual machine and adaptive smart contracts. With staking now fully integrated and tested, validators can lock LCAI tokens to help secure the network and simulate reward distributions in advance of the mainnet launch. These developments mark a critical step in Lightchain AI’s roadmap toward decentralization and long-term scalability.

To further accelerate adoption, Lightchain AI’s $150,000 Developer Grant Program invites independent builders and teams to contribute tools, decentralized applications, and protocol integrations. Selected grantees will receive financial and technical support to expand the Lightchain ecosystem.

Unlike legacy chains struggling with congestion and high gas fees, Lightchain AI’s design delivers speed and flexibility without compromising on decentralization or security. The protocol includes a transparent governance model and smart staking logic aimed at attracting developers, validators, and high-conviction participants.

As Ethereum continues to work on scaling through sharding and proto-danksharding initiatives, Lightchain AI positions itself as a fast-moving alternative—providing developers with immediate tools and support to build AI-driven applications in a performant and user-friendly environment.

Lightchain AI is currently engaging with strategic partners and developer teams to build out its infrastructure ahead of its mainnet roadmap, expected later this year.

For more information, visit:

lightchain.ai

Whitepaper

Twitter/X

Telegram

Contact:

SHAJAN SKARIA

media@lightchain.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a631861a-19c5-4c40-a362-59f6f24324d3