Watts Lights and Lumenary Pro Announces Strategic Partnership to Disrupt the Smart Lighting Industry

Appleton, WI, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watts Lights, a North American leader in permanent smart lighting systems, and Lumenary Pro, an emerging force in the smart home sector, have announced a strategic partnership to build a national network dedicated to delivering permanent lighting systems to homes and commercial properties across the United States. Together, they’re reshaping how smart lighting is sold, serviced, and experienced by homeowners.





Founded by industry trailblazer Mike Bennett, Lumenary Pro is changing the game with its premium, white-glove remote sales model. After personally selling over $1 million in smart lighting systems, Bennett realized that the traditional way of delivering home services no longer aligned with how modern homeowners want to engage. His vision: a streamlined, digital-first process focused on high-touch service, curated consultations, and premium lighting solutions that add long-term value—not just seasonal sparkle.

"Smart lighting isn’t just decoration for Christmas—it’s security, curb appeal, and convenience," said Bennett. "We’re helping homeowners make permanent upgrades with a process that’s as modern as the lights themselves."

When developing the concept that would become Lumenary Pro, Bennett knew he needed partners who were as innovative as the idea itself. That’s why he teamed up with Black House Marketing, a creative and performance-driven firm based in Calgary, Alberta. Together, Mike, along with Jayde and Zachary Syrnyk of Black House Marketing, became the founding members of Lumenary Pro.

Jayde, renowned for generating over $100 million in attributed sales through her authentic UGC-style ad videos, brings a sharp edge to content strategy. Zachary, a paid media architect with a proven ability to drive down cost per acquisition, leads the advertising efforts. This partnership bridges exceptional technology with best-in-class marketing and sales execution.

Their combined efforts are building a coast-to-coast network of smart lighting professionals, empowering contractors and entrepreneurs alike to enter the rapidly growing permanent lighting market under a unified, forward-thinking brand.

The partnership is built on the foundation of Watts Lights' industry-leading technology. As one of the most advanced smart lighting manufacturers, Watts provides the core product and cloud-connected, app-controlled platform that Lumenary Pro's network will deliver. Watts Lights are engineered for superior durability and all-season performance, ensuring the premium, long-term value Lumenary Pro promises its clients.

"This partnership represents a perfect union of best-in-class technology and best-in-class market execution," said a Watts Lights spokesperson. "We have spent years engineering the most durable, customizable, and user-friendly permanent lighting system on the market. In Lumenary Pro, we have found a partner who can deliver our technology to homeowners with the high-touch, premium experience it deserves. Together, we're setting a new standard for the industry."

Together, Lumenary Pro and Watts Lights are charting a new course for how home services are delivered—blending technology, marketing, and personalized service to meet the needs of today’s homeowner.

About Lumenary Pro

Lumenary Pro is a smart lighting sales and dealer organization redefining how permanent lighting systems are marketed and sold in the U.S. Through remote consultations, visual design support, and a premium client experience, Lumenary Pro empowers homeowners to upgrade their properties with ease. Learn more at www.lumenarypro.com.

About Watts Lights

Watts Lights is a North American leader in the design and manufacture of permanent, exterior smart lighting systems. Renowned for their durability, vibrant customization, and intuitive, cloud-connected app, Watts Lights are the premier choice for homes and commercial properties. Its commitment to relentless innovation ensures every system delivers year-round brilliance and lasting value. Learn more at www.wattslights.com.





Media Contact

Company Name: Lumenary Pro

Contact Person: Mike Bennett

Email: mike@lumenarypro.com

Phone: 920-642-9724

Country: United States

Website: www.lumenarypro.com