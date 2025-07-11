Kitron: Q2 2025 – Strengthening momentum

(2025-07-11) Kitron today reported solid quarterly sales and profits, particularly driven by the Defence & Aerospace market sector.

Kitron's revenue for the second quarter was EUR 172.2 million. This compares with 164.6 million in the first quarter this year and 167.6 million in the second quarter last year. The Defence/Aerospace market sector showed particularly strong growth.

Second-quarter operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 15.0 million, compared to 12.5 million in the first quarter this year and 15.0 million in the second quarter last year. Profitability expressed as EBIT margin was 8.7 per cent, compared to 7.6 per cent in the first quarter this year and 8.9 per cent in the second quarter last year.

The order backlog ended at EUR 509.3 million, an increase of 12 per cent compared to last year. Growth was particularly strong in the Defence/Aerospace market sector, but there was also solid growth in the Industry sector.

Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, comments:

" With the first half of 2025 completed, I am pleased to report a continued strengthening of our outlook. Sales and profits remain solid, driven by sustained momentum in key sectors, particularly Defence & Aerospace, with the Industry sector also showing promising developments. During the second quarter, we secured five strategically important contracts, and given our current momentum, we are raising our outlook for 2025."

Profit after tax amounted to EUR 10.0 million, compared to 10.4 million in the same quarter the previous year. This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.05, the same as last year.

Outlook

At this time, Kitron expects revenue for the full year 2025 to be between EUR 675 and 725 million. Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between EUR 55 and 65 million. The previous outlook was for revenue between EUR 640 and 710 million, with an operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 47 and 65 million.

Enclosed in PDF are the quarterly report and the presentation. The interim report is presented today at 8:30 a.m. CEST by CEO Peter Nilsson and CFO Cathrin Nylander. It will be webcast at the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20250711_3

