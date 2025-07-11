XRP Pushes Toward $5 After Senate Momentum — MAGACOIN FINANCE Launches Cross-Wallet Access Feature

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE today announced the launch of its cross-wallet access feature, enabling seamless user interaction across both mobile and desktop ecosystems. This infrastructure advancement comes as the digital asset sector experiences renewed institutional interest and regulatory clarity.





The cross-wallet integration represents a significant milestone in MAGACOIN FINANCE's roadmap execution, coinciding with the project's ongoing CertiK smart contract audit that reinforces its commitment to long-term integrity and security infrastructure.

Key Features of MAGACOIN FINANCE's Cross-Wallet Integration:

Full compatibility with MetaMask , Trust Wallet , and Coinbase Wallet

with , , and Secure multi-device syncing with built-in anti-phishing protocols

with built-in anti-phishing protocols Enhanced user interface designed to streamline staking, rewards, and future on-chain services

designed to streamline staking, rewards, and future on-chain services Seamless accessibility across mobile and desktop platforms

The feature rollout aligns with MAGACOIN FINANCE's focus on user-protection standards and accessibility, addressing modern investor expectations around security, auditability, and risk mitigation.

"This cross-wallet integration marks a pivotal step in our infrastructure evolution," said a MAGACOIN FINANCE spokesperson. "We're building with modern tools that meet emerging expectations around accessibility and security, positioning ourselves for widespread adoption in the evolving digital asset landscape."

The announcement follows MAGACOIN FINANCE's recent progress on multiple fronts, including the ongoing CertiK audit process and continued development of its compliance-focused ecosystem.

Key Milestones Achieved by MAGACOIN FINANCE:

Fully audited and transparent smart contract.

Over $10.54 million raised from real, verified investors.

Clear and fair tokenomics with public accountability.

Strategic roadmap featuring staking rewards, community incentives, and upcoming centralized exchange (CEX) listings.

Analysts project up to 75x returns based on current pricing and anticipated post-launch adoption.



As regulatory frameworks continue to evolve and institutional interest in digital assets grows, MAGACOIN FINANCE positions itself as a technologically advanced project built from the ground up with compliance alignment and scalable infrastructure.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is building a future-ready crypto ecosystem centered on integrity, utility, and investor-first design. The project is engineered to meet modern standards for security and transparency, with a fully audited smart contract and a structured token model that promotes long-term health. By prioritizing risk-reduction, compliance alignment, and scalable infrastructure, MAGACOIN FINANCE aims to provide a reliable foundation for widespread adoption in the evolving digital asset landscape.

For full details and participation options please visit:

Contact Details

For investor inquiries, media coverage, or partnership opportunities, please contact our dedicated PR team:

PR Specialist:

Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

