Tryg Forsikring A/S half-year report 2025

 | Source: Tryg Forsikring A/S Tryg Forsikring A/S

Tryg Forsikring A/S has published its half-year report 2025. Download the report at www.tryg.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

Half year report 2025 H1 - Tryg Forsikring AS