Evergreen Group Holdings CEO David Yong Presses On with Regional Expansion Amid Challenges

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Group Holdings, helmed by dynamic CEO David Yong, is actively strengthening its regional presence across Asia through strategic investments and cross-border partnerships. Despite a challenging economic landscape, Evergreen Group Holdings remains firmly focused on long-term growth and sustainable expansion.





CEO David Yong

Currently, Yong is undertaking a business tour in Seoul and Kuala Lumpur, where he is scheduled to meet with high-level partners, explore potential locations for new offices, and guide the direction of ongoing investment projects. His hands-on leadership reflects the company’s agile, founder-led approach that prioritizes speed, relationships, and regional insight.

Over the past few years, Evergreen Group Holdings has rapidly diversified its portfolio, moving beyond its core business operations into sectors such as alternative finance, digital entertainment, luxury lifestyle, and cultural branding.

“Our focus has always been on protecting the interest of all our business partners and putting their interests above everything else. Especially during this challenging period we are grateful for the continued trust and support. We are expanding our efforts to ensure that we have successful business continuity across Asia,” Yong added.

In addition to his entertainment ventures, Yong is spearheading Evergreen’s push into digital finance solutions across ASEAN, positioning the group as a hybrid of traditional enterprise and tech-enabled innovation. Evergreen's fintech arm is expected to announce new partnerships in the coming quarter, focusing on SME lending and micro-financing platforms in emerging Southeast Asian markets.

As part of its regional ecosystem strategy, Evergreen is also investing in infrastructure-light ventures that support artists, startups, and independent creators—blending culture with capital in a way that resonates with younger, digitally native audiences.

Looking ahead, Yong and his team plan to scale Evergreen’s influence beyond Asia, eyeing expansion into the Middle East and select European markets by 2026.

Further updates on Evergreen's strategic plans are expected to be announced following his return.

For more information please visit https://evergreengroupholdings.com .

Media Contact:

Name: Celine Tan

Website: https://evergreengroupholdings.com/

Email: boostedaccess@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the Evergreen Group Holdings. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8df960e-103c-404b-bbaa-b34c9fbc5c7f