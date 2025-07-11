Solargik to Deploy AI-Driven SOMA Pro System Across 85MW of New Italian Solar Tracker Projects

Solargik signs 85MW of new solar tracker deployments in Italy.

Partnerships with Revalue and Free Ingegneria bring solar power to areas where conventional solutions cannot operate.

Solargik unlocks the potential of sustainable solar power in complex agricultural areas.

Solargik’s total Italian pipeline now reaches hundreds of MW, helping accelerate the country’s energy transition.

Jerusalem and Milan, July 11, 2025 (8:30 AM CET) – Solargik, a global pioneer in photovoltaic terrain-adaptive energy solutions today announced the signing of 85 megawatts (MW) in new utility-scale solar projects across Italy, marking a significant step in opening up solar deployment in areas long considered too steep, constrained, or regulated for viable installation in Europe.

The contracts - spanning a 45MW portfolio with Revalue, a third agreement with Free Ingegneria, and an additional 20MW challenging AgriPV project in Southern Italy - add to Solargik’s already substantial pipeline in Italy, bringing total signed capacity to hundreds of megawatts, further positioning the company as a key player in driving Italy’s clean energy transition. From the northeast to the southern regions of Basilicata, the projects reflect a growing shift in the Italian landscape: solar energy reaching areas previously written off as unbuildable or off-limits.

Solargik unlocks solar growth as land constraints rise in Italy

In 2024, Italy’s solar energy market saw record growth, adding about 6.8 GW of new solar capacity - a 30% increase over the previous year. As demand soars, competition for suitable land is intensifying, particularly with new national guidelines limiting the use of prime farmland for solar farms. Solargik’s terrain-adaptive and AgriPV-compatible tracker systems offer a timely solution helping Italy expand clean energy capacity even where land is limited.

“Italy is one of the most strategically important markets for Solargik,” said Gil Kroyzer, CEO of Solargik. “What makes these projects exciting is not just the scale, but the innovation involved - sloped terrain, AgriPV readiness, low-impact deployment. They showcase how our smart systems unlock solar potential in all terrains, including places others would avoid. We’re proud to partner with forward-thinking developers like Revalue, Free Ingegneria, and others, each bringing a unique and ambitious vision that we help turn into reality. These are the kinds of solutions needed to accelerate the energy transition.”

Revalue: Scaling solar impact through fast-track deployment

Solargik’s collaboration with Revalue, 45MW across ten different project sites, is planned for fast-track delivery by the second half of 2025, leveraging Solargik’s low-impact tracking systems to minimize grading and maximize yield across diverse terrain.

“Solargik brings a rare combination of technical depth and practical execution,” said Luca Di Giacomo, co-CEO of Revalue. “They’ve helped us deploy quickly across multiple sites while meeting both performance and permitting goals.”

Solargik delivers engineering solution for steep-slope solar sites in 20MW Free Ingegneria portfolio

Solargik’s contract with Free Ingegneria covers a 20MW portfolio of four ground-mounted solar projects in Italy, all scheduled for completion by 2026. The sites include slopes as steep as 40% - terrain that typically makes solar deployment technically and economically unfeasible.

Solargik’s solution overcame this barrier by adjusting tracker orientation and deploying short-structure systems engineered for steep and uneven land. This approach allowed the projects to move forward within tight environmental and permitting constraints, without compromising on cost or performance.

“Solargik’s adaptive engineering gave us options where none seemed possible,” said Marco Giovannini, CEO of Free Ingegneria. “Their ability to rethink standard layouts was essential in overcoming the site’s challenges.”

AgriPV projects: advancing solar on farmland in Basilicata

The additional project within Solargik’s 85MW Italian rollout includes an AgriPV development for 20MW in the southern region of Basilicata. The project is situated on sloped agricultural land and includes strict environmental and permitting constraints. Solargik is deploying a specialized tracker system designed for AgriPV environments with 1.3 m ground clearance and a maximum height of 2.5 m. Solargik solutions are designed for low-impact development, avoiding cutting into the terrain, aligning with sustainable permitting policies, and offering a path forward for agricultural zones where conventional systems would be ruled out.

About Solargik

Solargik is a global leader in photovoltaic tracking and energy management, specializing in intelligent, terrain-adaptive solar systems that deliver strong performance in complex and constrained environments. Its lightweight, single-axis trackers are engineered for maximum efficiency on slopes up to 30% and in agrivoltaic applications. Powered by the proprietary SOMA Pro SCADA platform, Solargik provides integrated control, real-time diagnostics, predictive automation, and performance optimization. Field-proven across more than 300 projects globally, Solargik helps operators maximize output, reduce costs, and unlock the full potential of every site. Founded by solar industry veterans, Solargik is committed to advancing smarter, more adaptable solutions for the future of renewable energy.

