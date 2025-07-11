New York, NY, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your reputation is everything. When it’s under threat, you need a trusted expert who can protect what you’ve built and restore what you value most. In its 2025 review, Tidewater News named Scott Keever the Best Online Reputation Management Expert, an honor that reflects his proven ability to safeguard names, brands, and legacies at every level.

Understanding Online Reputation Management

Online Reputation Management (ORM) is the strategic process of shaping how individuals or businesses are seen across the internet. At its core, ORM focuses on managing what shows up in search results, responding to online reviews, addressing damaging press, and boosting positive stories and content.

From false claims and misleading reviews to outdated or unflattering articles, effective ORM works to:

Push down or remove damaging search results

Highlight truthful, favorable information

Build trust and credibility in digital spaces

Improve visibility for personal names or brands

One bad review or negative headline can jeopardize deals, strain partnerships, or stall careers. That’s why leaders, business owners, and public figures rely on proven professionals like Scott Keever, who is widely recognized for setting the standard in protecting and enhancing online reputations.

How We Made Our Selection

Tidewater News based its 2025 selection on a thorough review of industry reputation, client success stories, proven case studies, and measurable results in search suppression and brand protection. We also evaluated third-party testimonials, media recognition, and each expert’s commitment to ethical practices and client confidentiality. Scott Keever stood out for consistently exceeding these standards and delivering unmatched outcomes for clients worldwide.

Why Scott Keever is the Best Online Reputation Management Expert

Scott Keever is the best online reputation management expert because he delivers results where others fall short. He employs advanced SEO tactics to suppress negative content, cultivates powerful positive media coverage, and tailors every strategy to each client’s unique needs. Fortune 100 companies trust him to clean up crises discreetly, high-profile celebrities rely on him to manage damaging headlines, and entrepreneurs depend on him to maintain spotless online profiles that drive real business growth. Recognized by GlobeNewswire and awarded by Tidewater News, Scott combines ethical, proven tactics with relentless attention to detail, ensuring that reputations stay protected and brands stay strong.

About Scott Keever





Scott Keever is an entrepreneur, internationally recognized SEO expert, online reputation mastermind, and member of the Forbes Agency Council. He is the founder of award-winning digital marketing agencies: Keever SEO , Reputation Pros , ASAP Digital Marketing , and Pool Pros Marketing .

From small business owners to high-profile clients, Scott has successfully improved the online visibility of hundreds of clients worldwide.

100% Confidential & Trusted by the Elite

Every client engagement with Scott Keever and Reputation Pros is handled with absolute discretion and tailored care. From crisis response for Fortune 100 executives to long-term profile management for world-renowned celebrities, professional athletes, and high-net-worth individuals, Scott’s team safeguards sensitive details. It delivers results that remain behind the scenes. Startups and everyday entrepreneurs benefit from the same gold-standard service, ensuring their reputation goals are met with complete privacy and trusted expertise.

About Reputation Pros





Reputation Pros , founded by Scott Keever, is a premier reputation management agency specializing in removing damaging search results, promoting positive coverage, and providing 24/7 monitoring when reputations need protection most. The firm has been featured in top-tier news outlets as one of the leading online reputation management companies , trusted by clients who expect world-class results and total confidentiality. Reputation Pros has been featured in top-tier publications such as Modern Luxury Magazine.

Contact Scott Keever and Reputation Pros today to secure your online reputation with complete confidence.

View Tidewater’s official release here:

https://www.tidewaternews.com/business/the-8-leading-online-reputation-management-experts-to-watch-in-2025/





What is Online Reputation Management?

Online Reputation Management (ORM) is the strategic process of monitoring, guiding, and enhancing how a person, business, or brand is perceived online. It involves managing digital content and conversations to build, protect, and maintain a positive, trustworthy image across search results, social media, and other online platforms.

How Long Does an Online Reputation Management Campaign Take?

An online reputation management (ORM) campaign typically runs anywhere from 6 to 12 months. However, the timeline can vary based on the complexity of the situation and the volume of negative content involved. According to Reputation Pros, some content removals and initial improvements may appear within weeks, but establishing lasting results and maintaining a positive, resilient online presence requires consistent effort and ongoing monitoring over the long term.

How Much Do Online Reputation Management Services Cost?

The cost of online reputation management (ORM) services can vary significantly, typically ranging from $3,000 to $15,000 per month. The exact price depends on factors such as the complexity of the situation, the level of support required, and the client’s size and public profile. Individuals and small businesses generally invest between $3,000 and $5,000 each month. In contrast, larger companies or high-profile individuals may spend $5,000 to $10,000 per month, or even $20,000 or more, for comprehensive, enterprise-level reputation management programs.

How To Do Online Reputation Management?

Online reputation management (ORM) is the proactive practice of shaping and protecting how your name or brand appears online. Effective ORM involves monitoring search results, reviews, and social media mentions, promptly and professionally addressing negative feedback, and promoting positive content to establish a credible and trustworthy presence across digital platforms.

How Does Online Reputation Management Work?

Online reputation management (ORM) works through a strategic combination of monitoring, influencing, and controlling how your brand or name appears online. It includes managing online reviews, social media activity, and search engine results to highlight positive content and minimize negative or misleading information. Effective ORM shapes the narrative around your brand, helping build trust, credibility, and confidence with your audience.

Why Is Online Reputation Management Important?

Online reputation management (ORM) is crucial because it influences how people perceive and trust you or your business. A strong, positive online reputation builds credibility, attracts customers, and drives growth. In contrast, a poor or unmanaged reputation can lead to lost opportunities, damaged trust, and lasting harm to your brand’s image and bottom line.

What is Corporate Reputation Management?

Corporate reputation management is the strategic practice of building, protecting, and enhancing a company’s public image and brand. It involves monitoring how stakeholders, including customers, employees, investors, and the media, perceive the organization, addressing negative issues promptly, and proactively promoting positive stories and achievements. The goal is to ensure the company’s reputation consistently supports its values, business goals, and long-term success.

What is Online Reputation Management for Individuals?

Online reputation management (ORM) for individuals is the strategic process of monitoring, protecting, and improving how you’re perceived online. It involves regularly checking search results, social profiles, and mentions, creating positive content that highlights your strengths and accomplishments, and addressing any negative or misleading information to ensure your online image accurately reflects who you are.

How To Do Online Reputation Management Yourself?

To manage your online reputation independently, start by regularly monitoring your search results, online reviews, and social media mentions. Respond thoughtfully to both positive and negative feedback to demonstrate that you are engaged and trustworthy. Publish fresh, positive content such as blog posts, profiles, and media features to strengthen your online presence and push down any unwanted or outdated information. Staying consistent and responsive is essential for maintaining a reputation that stays in your control.

How To Push Down Negative Content on Google?

To push down negative content in Google search results, focus on publishing and promoting fresh, high-quality content that highlights positive aspects of your brand or name. Strengthen your online presence with optimized pages on your website, active social media profiles, press releases, and trusted third-party features. When possible, contact the source to request the removal of inaccurate content or utilize Google’s removal tools for outdated or inappropriate material. Because this process can be complex and ongoing, many individuals and businesses trust ORM professionals like Reputation Pros to handle suppression campaigns effectively and maintain a positive search profile long term.

What Is An Online Reputation Management Expert?

An online reputation management (ORM) expert is a specialist who monitors, shapes, and protects the digital presence of individuals, brands, and organizations. Their goal is to build a strong, positive image while minimizing the impact of negative content or reviews. Scott Keever is widely recognized as one of the best online reputation management experts in the industry.

How To Choose The Right Online Reputation Management (ORM) Services?

When selecting the right Online Reputation Management (ORM) services, start by identifying your unique goals and challenges. Take time to research reputable providers, comparing their expertise, service offerings, and client support. Prioritize firms that deliver customized strategies, clear reporting, and a strong record of proven results in your industry. Reputation Pros is often cited as one of the best in the field, trusted for its tailored approach and measurable success.