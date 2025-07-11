Lightchain AI Launches Bonus Round as Community-Driven Funding Crosses $21M Milestone

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , a decentralized blockchain protocol built for artificial intelligence applications, today announced the launch of its Bonus Round following the successful conclusion of its 15-stage presale campaign. The Bonus Round offers LCAI tokens at a fixed price of $0.007, with the project now surpassing $21.1 million in decentralized funding from global participants.

Unlike centralized blockchain launches that rely on exchange ecosystems or institutional backers, Lightchain AI’s growth has been fueled entirely by its community—through validator node engagement, presale participation, and builder activity. The platform’s open infrastructure, AI-native virtual machine, and interoperability framework are attracting contributors ahead of the upcoming mainnet.

“We’ve intentionally built Lightchain AI to align with decentralized principles from the ground up,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson. “Crossing $21 million with no central control, no private allocations, and no insider listing deals shows what’s possible when builders and participants share a long-term vision.”

The protocol’s roadmap includes support for AI-optimized smart contracts, developer grants, cross-chain integrations, and decentralized finance (DeFi) partnerships. These integrations are actively underway, enabling real-world applications such as data-driven derivatives, compute markets, and decentralized yield strategies.

To further incentivize ecosystem development, Lightchain AI has launched a $150,000 Developer Grant Program, aimed at onboarding open-source contributors, infrastructure developers, and dApp builders. Community members can apply directly to receive funding and technical resources to build within the Lightchain ecosystem.

Staking mechanisms and validator onboarding tools are also now live, allowing token holders to participate in network security and begin simulating long-term reward behavior in advance of the protocol’s full network launch.

The community-focused architecture is backed by a tokenomics model that reallocates former team allocations into ecosystem growth. Specifically, the initial 5% team token share has been redirected entirely into validator, builder, and liquidity incentives—further reinforcing the protocol’s decentralized mission.

With its Bonus Round now active and DeFi partnerships underway, Lightchain AI is preparing for its next phase: mainnet activation and cross-chain deployment. Developers, investors, and infrastructure contributors are invited to join the network ahead of launch and participate in its decentralized build-out.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0101729f-08f1-49ce-acf0-8968591cf11f