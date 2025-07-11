Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Insights Report 2025: Includes Strategic and SWOT Analysis of Key Players - Dyson, Hoover, iRobot, Samsung Electronics, SharkNinja, and More

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Household Vacuum Cleaner Market was valued at USD 25.9 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 42.5 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5%. Increasing hygiene awareness and rising concerns over indoor air quality are key factors driving this demand.

Consumers are actively seeking models with advanced filtration systems that can trap dust, mites, and airborne particles, contributing to cleaner living environments. Manufacturers are responding by introducing energy-efficient, health-conscious designs that cater to modern user expectations.







Innovation in vacuum cleaner technology has led to the development of models with enhanced features, including antimicrobial coatings and tools designed for efficient pet hair removal. Smart technology is also becoming a defining aspect of modern vacuum cleaners, influencing manufacturers to integrate intelligent systems that optimize cleaning performance while conserving energy. These advancements are shaping purchasing decisions, with brands increasingly highlighting health benefits and efficiency in their marketing strategies.



The market is segmented into various product types, including cordless, upright, canister, central, drum, wet/dry, robotic, and other models. Cordless vacuum cleaners, leading the segment, generated USD 7.9 billion in 2024 and are on track to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2034. This category remains popular due to its ease of use, lightweight design, and strong performance in different cleaning scenarios. Various vacuum types cater to specific cleaning needs-some offer powerful suction for larger carpeted areas, while others provide maneuverability for hard floors and compact spaces. The robotic segment continues to gain traction, driven by demand for low-maintenance, automated cleaning solutions.



The offline distribution channel accounted for approximately 57.8% of total sales in 2024, with steady growth projected over the next decade. Traditional retail outlets, including department stores and specialized appliance shops, remain significant due to their ability to offer hands-on product demonstrations. Customers prefer examining vacuum cleaners in person to assess design, functionality, and ease of operation before making a purchase. Trained sales professionals also play a role in guiding buyers toward models that align with their needs and preferences.



In the United States, the household vacuum cleaner market is growing at an annual rate of 5%, with demand focused on models equipped with smart features, cordless operation, and powerful suction capabilities. Consumers are increasingly interested in vacuums that integrate app connectivity, voice control, and multifunctional performance. As health consciousness rises, vacuum cleaners featuring advanced filtration systems designed to reduce allergens and airborne pollutants are seeing heightened adoption, reinforcing their importance in maintaining better indoor air quality.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $25.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $42.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.5 Secondary

1.5.1.1 Paid sources

1.5.1.2 Public sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.1.7 Retailers

3.2 Impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Urbanization and rising disposable incomes

3.2.1.2 Technological innovations

3.2.1.3 Increased focus on health and hygiene

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Environmental concerns and e-waste

3.2.2.2 Intense competition and price sensitivity

3.3 Consumer buying behavior analysis

3.3.1 Demographic trends

3.3.2 Factors affecting buying decision

3.3.3 Consumer product adoption

3.3.4 Preferred distribution channel

3.3.5 Preferred price range

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Pricing analysis

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Cordless

5.3 Upright

5.4 Canister

5.5 Central

5.6 Drum

5.7 Wet/Dry

5.8 Robotic

5.9 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Online

6.3 Offline



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 UK

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Australia

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Mexico

7.6 MEA

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 UAE



Chapter 8 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)

8.1 Bissell Inc.

8.2 De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

8.3 Dyson Ltd.

8.4 Electrolux AB

8.5 Eureka

8.6 Hoover

8.7 iRobot Corporation

8.8 LG Electronics Inc.

8.9 Miele & Cie. KG

8.10 Panasonic Corporation

8.11 Philips Electronics N.V.

8.12 Rowenta (SEB Group)

8.13 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

8.14 SharkNinja Operating LLC

8.15 Vorwerk & Co. Interhold AG

