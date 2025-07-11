Electric Kick Scooters Industry Analysis 2025: Emerging Companies, Like Apollo Scooters, Gaining Traction Through Cost-Effective Offerings

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Kick Scooters Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric kick scooters market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by urbanization and the need for efficient last-mile transportation solutions. Valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2024, it is projected to register a CAGR of over 10.3% from 2025 to 2033.

Urban areas are becoming more congested, necessitating efficient alternatives to traditional vehicles. Electric scooters offer a solution by enabling quick, agile travel in densely populated environments. Urban centers globally are advocating for non-car transport options, further encouraging scooter adoption.

The proliferation of scooter-sharing services enhances market prospects by providing accessible and flexible transportation solutions in major cities worldwide. These services introduce a wide audience to scooters without requiring personal investment, often converting temporary users to long-term consumers.

Despite their popularity, safety concerns and stringent regulations pose challenges. City regulations vary, complicating compliance for services and manufacturers, potentially hindering market expansion. These restrictions have arisen due to incidents leading to injuries, urging careful consideration by new users and cities.

Rapid technological advancements present challenges as manufacturers must continuously innovate. While updates improve battery life and safety, consumers may hesitate to invest, fearing obsolescence. Balancing innovation with cost is crucial to maintaining market accessibility.

Market Segmentation by Type

The market is segmented into various types, with foldable scooters leading in revenue due to their convenience. The off-road segment is experiencing the highest CAGR, catering to recreational use beyond urban areas. Three-wheel scooters are gaining popularity for stability among diverse demographics.

Market Segmentation by Battery

Lithium-ion batteries dominate due to their efficiency and rapid charging capabilities, becoming the preferred choice for daily urban commuting. While other types like SLA and new alternatives are present, ongoing technology improvements favor Li-ion's market share growth.

Geographic Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region leads in market revenue, driven by dense urban populations and eco-friendly transport initiatives. Europe maintains strong market engagement due to regulatory support and established EV infrastructure. North America is projected to experience the highest growth rate, influenced by evolving urban mobility policies and consumer awareness.

Competitive Trends and Key Strategies

The market is competitive, with established players like Xiaomi, Segway Inc., and Razor USA LLC leading through innovation and strong distribution networks. Emerging companies like Apollo Scooters gain traction through cost-effective offerings. R&D investments and geographical expansion remain crucial strategies for maintaining competitiveness.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Electric Kick Scooters Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Electric Kick Scooters Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Electric Kick Scooters Market: By Application, 2023-2033, USD (Million)

6. Electric Kick Scooters Market: By End User, 2023-2033, USD (Million)

7. Electric Kick Scooters Market: By Price Range, 2023-2033, USD (Million)

8. North America Electric Kick Scooters Market, 2023-2033, USD (Million)

9. UK and European Union Electric Kick Scooters Market, 2023-2033, USD (Million)

10. Asia-Pacific Electric Kick Scooters Market, 2023-2033, USD (Million)

11. Latin America Electric Kick Scooters Market, 2023-2033, USD (Million)

12. Middle East and Africa Electric Kick Scooters Market, 2023-2033, USD (Million)

13. Company Profiles

Companies Featured

Apollo Scooters

GOTRAX

iconBIT

Inokim Inc.

Joyor

Kaabo Scooter

Levy Scooters

Micro Mobility Systems AG

NANROBO

Niu International

Qiewa Electric Scooter

Razor USA LLC

SEGWAY INC.

SWAGTRON

TurboAnt

Unagi Inc.

Xiaomi

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Zero Scooters

ZHEJIANG DUALTRON ESCOOTER CO. LTD.

