Burns Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2035 Featuring Pfizer, Perrigo, Kenvue Brands, 3M, Smith+Nephew, Molnlycke, Cardinal Health, Convatec, Haleon, Coloplast, DeRoyal Industries

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Burns Market: Focus on Product Type, Burn Type, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global burns market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising incidences of thermal, chemical, and electrical burns, increasing awareness about wound care, and the introduction of advanced treatment solutions. Burn injuries remain a substantial public health concern globally, especially in low- and middle-income countries, leading to rising demand for comprehensive treatment solutions, ranging from pain management to surgical interventions and biologic therapies.



Growth in the burns market is being propelled by increasing road accidents, domestic fire incidents, and industrial mishaps, along with expanding healthcare infrastructure and public health initiatives. Key components of burn treatment include pharmacological therapies such as analgesics, topical antimicrobials, and antibiotics, as well as non-pharmacological interventions like advanced wound dressings, surgical debridement, and biologic skin substitutes. Innovations in bioengineered skin, regenerative therapies, and drug delivery systems are expanding the clinical arsenal available to burn care providers.



The market is witnessing rapid adoption of advanced wound care products, such as hydrogel, foam, and silver-impregnated dressings, due to their ability to manage moisture balance, prevent infection, and accelerate healing. Biologic skin grafts, both allografts and autografts, are also gaining traction, particularly in treating full-thickness burns. Moreover, supportive therapies such as nutritional support and psychological counselling are increasingly recognized as essential components of holistic burn recovery.



Despite promising growth, the burns market faces constraints such as the high cost of biologics, limited access to specialized burn centres in developing countries, and inconsistent reimbursement policies. The efficacy of treatment also varies based on burn severity and timing of medical intervention, posing challenges to outcome standardization.



Key market players are investing in R&D to introduce more effective and patient-friendly solutions, including spray-on skin technologies and stem cell-based therapies. Strategic partnerships, government initiatives, and public-private collaborations are further enhancing the reach and impact of burn care solutions. Increasing implementation of digital wound assessment tools and telemedicine platforms is expected to improve early diagnosis and long-term monitoring.



Looking ahead, the global burns market is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory driven by innovation, increased trauma awareness, and expanding access to modern healthcare. The integration of regenerative medicine, precision therapies, and digital health platforms will be pivotal in redefining patient outcomes and optimizing burn care delivery across both high- and low-resource settings.

The burns market will continue to evolve with a focus on enhancing therapeutic efficacy, reducing recovery time, and expanding access to care. Emphasis on personalized treatment regimens and integrated care delivery will be central to improving patient outcomes and reducing the global burden of burns.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Market/Product Definition



Key Questions Answered



Analysis and Forecast Note



1. Global Burns Market: Market Outlook

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Overview

1.1.2 Epidemiological Analysis of Burns

1.1.2.1 By Region

1.1.3 Regulatory Landscape of Global Burns Market

1.1.3.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in the U.S.

1.1.3.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in the E.U.

1.1.3.3 Legal Requirement and Framework in Japan

1.1.3.4 Legal Requirement and Framework in Rest-of-the-World

1.1.4 Key Trends

1.1.5 Clinical Trial Analysis

1.2 Market Dynamics

1.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.2.2 Market Drivers

1.2.3 Market Restraint

1.2.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Burns Market, by Product Type, $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 Overview

2.2 Drugs

2.2.1 Analgesics

2.2.2 Topical Antimicrobials

2.2.3 Antibiotics

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Advanced Dressings

2.4 Biologics

2.5 Traditional Burn Care Products

2.6 Others



3. Global Burns Market, by Burn Type, $Million, 2023-2035

3.1 Overview

3.2 First-degree burn

3.3 Second-degree burn

3.4 Third-degree burn

3.5 Fourth-degree burn



4. Global Burns Market, by Region, $Million, 2023-2035

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Key Market Participants in North America

4.1.2 Business Drivers

4.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.1.4.1 North America Burns Market, by Country

4.1.4.1.1 U.S.

4.1.4.1.2 Canada

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Key Market Participants in Europe

4.2.2 Business Drivers

4.2.3 Business Challenges

4.2.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.2.4.1 Europe Burns Market, by Country

4.2.4.1.1 Germany

4.2.4.1.2 U.K.

4.2.4.1.3 France

4.2.4.1.4 Italy

4.2.4.1.5 Spain

4.2.4.1.6 Rest-of -Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Key Market Participants in Asia-Pacific

4.3.2 Business Drivers

4.3.3 Business Challenges

4.3.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.3.4.1 Asia-Pacific Burns Market, by Country

4.3.4.1.1 Japan

4.3.4.1.2 China

4.3.4.1.3 India

4.3.4.1.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.4 Rest-of-the-world

4.4.1 Key Market Participants in Rest-of-the-world

4.4.2 Business Drivers

4.4.3 Business Challenges

4.4.4 Market Sizing and Forecast



5. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Key Developments and Strategies

5.1.2.1 Funding Activities

5.1.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.1.2.3 Regulatory Approvals

5.1.2.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

5.1.3 Growth-Share Analysis (by Company)

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Target Customers

5.2.4 Key Professionals

5.2.5 Analyst View

