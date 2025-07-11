Audio Streaming Strategic Intelligence Report 2025 | Market to Reach $49 Billion by 2030, Up from $20 Billion in 2024 - Music Segment to Lead, Podcasts and Audiobooks Fuel Diversity

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Audio Streaming" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Audio streaming refers to the process of transmitting audio content over the internet for immediate playback. According to the analyst forecasts, the global audio streaming market was worth $40 billion in 2024. It will grow to $89 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% between 2024 and 2030.



Key Highlights

Music is the largest segment in the global audio streaming market, projected to reach $49 billion by 2030, up from $20 billion in 2024. However, demand for podcasts and audiobooks is growing. These spoken-word formats are increasingly important to the growth and monetization strategies of platforms like Spotify and iHeartMedia. Meanwhile, live and community-driven internet radio stations maintain their appeal by offering spontaneity. Listeners tune in to hear what is playing at that moment, creating a sense of unpredictability and social listening that AI-driven platforms lack.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-generated audio is disrupting the economics of audio streaming, offering limitless and low-cost content that challenges traditional value chains. It promises to improve listener engagement through a continuous flow of content and personalization but poses a direct threat to artists' livelihoods. If AI-generated audio becomes widespread, it could break down existing compensation models and blur the legal and economic boundaries of ownership, creation, and revenue sharing.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the audio streaming theme.

It identifies the key trends that will impact the theme's growth over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

The comprehensive industry analysis includes market size and growth forecasts for the global audio streaming industry, as well as a timeline highlighting significant milestones in the theme's development.

The detailed value chain comprises four layers: content creation, content aggregation, distribution, and device. A list of leaders and challengers is provided for each value chain segment.

Reasons to Buy

The audio streaming industry is expanding as consumer demand for personalized, on-the-go content grows. This surge has triggered fierce competition among traditional media houses, tech giants, and independent creators, all striving for audience attention and loyalty. All audio streaming platforms are doubling down on exclusive content, sophisticated recommendation algorithms, and enhanced user experiences to gain a competitive edge.

This report provides a detailed overview of this disruptive theme, including identifying leading and challenging players across the whole value chain.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

