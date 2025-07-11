UK Insurance Industry Report 2025 | Commercial Lines Dominated by Brokers, Direct Channels Lead Personal Insurance

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Insurance Market Essentials: H1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of both personal and commercial lines in the UK general insurance market. In the personal lines space, this covers private motor, household, travel, and pet.

In the commercial lines space, this covers commercial motor, commercial property, cyber insurance, and employers' liability. The report explores some of the underlying drivers of gross written premium in these markets, as well as areas for future growth. It goes on to discuss product distribution within both segments of the market.



In 2024, total personal insurance gross written premium (GWP) grew by an estimated 9.1%, reaching GBP42.87 billion. In commercial insurance, brokers remain the dominant distribution force, while in personal insurance the direct channel accounts for over half of distribution.



Scope

The total UK general insurance market is estimated to have risen by 9.2% in 2024.

The total personal insurance market rose by 15.1% in 2023, and is estimated to have reached GBP42.87 billion in GWP in 2024.

In 2023, the total commercial lines market increased by 10.1% and is estimated to have increased by 9.4% in 2024.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Total General Insurance



3. Personal Insurance



4. Commercial Insurance



5. Distribution



6. Appendix



