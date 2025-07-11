UK Insurance Industry Report 2025 | Commercial Lines Dominated by Brokers, Direct Channels Lead Personal Insurance

Explore the dynamic landscape of the UK general insurance market, spanning personal and commercial lines. The report highlights a 9.2% market growth in 2024, with personal lines growing by 9.1% to GBP42.87 billion. Dive into market drivers, distribution trends, and future opportunities in this evolving sector.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Insurance Market Essentials: H1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of both personal and commercial lines in the UK general insurance market. In the personal lines space, this covers private motor, household, travel, and pet.

In the commercial lines space, this covers commercial motor, commercial property, cyber insurance, and employers' liability. The report explores some of the underlying drivers of gross written premium in these markets, as well as areas for future growth. It goes on to discuss product distribution within both segments of the market.

In 2024, total personal insurance gross written premium (GWP) grew by an estimated 9.1%, reaching GBP42.87 billion. In commercial insurance, brokers remain the dominant distribution force, while in personal insurance the direct channel accounts for over half of distribution.

Scope

  • The total UK general insurance market is estimated to have risen by 9.2% in 2024.
  • The total personal insurance market rose by 15.1% in 2023, and is estimated to have reached GBP42.87 billion in GWP in 2024.
  • In 2023, the total commercial lines market increased by 10.1% and is estimated to have increased by 9.4% in 2024.

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand how certain core markets in the UK's general insurance space have performed and are expected to perform in the future.
  • Ascertain how underlying factors and drivers in these markets will shape them going forward.
  • Explore forecast market shares for the distribution of both commercial and personal lines to 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Total General Insurance

3. Personal Insurance

4. Commercial Insurance

5. Distribution

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ne20cs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Commercial Insurance
                            
                            
                                Cyber Insurance
                            
                            
                                General Insurance
                            
                            
                                Insurance
                            
                            
                                Insurance Broker
                            
                            
                                Personal Lines
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading