Open Banking Strategic Market Intelligence Report 2025 | Explore Opportunities and the Evolution of Consumer Adoption Across 60+ Countries

This report identifies the key players within open banking, covering both direct-to-consumer providers and technology vendors/partners. It offers a definition of open banking located within relevant regulatory and legal context. The trends section identifies the key developments expected to shape the evolution of the theme across the next 12-24 months.

The industry analysis section profiles open banking progress globally, identifying 61 countries with some type of regime in development or already live, as well as providing regional commentary to compare and contrast paths and progress. We also identify three primary commercial opportunities related to open banking initiatives, and conclude with firm-level analysis summarizing the competitive position of key players within this theme.



Open banking is now a truly global phenomenon, but paths and progress vary. It is not just the style of intervention that differs-top-down, bottom-up, or some combination-but the scope, with substantial variation across which products and providers open banking applies to, the breadth and depth of information to be shared, and exactly what operations are included. In many markets, while it is not always clear what level of consumer adoption was originally hoped for, rates of approximately 10% (which have prevailed in the UK, for example) are considered underwhelming by some.

In response, many jurisdictions now seek to increase the perimeter of in-scope data and products-not just from open banking (current accounts, savings, some lending products) but to open finance (mortgages, investments, and pensions), and to open data more broadly. This promises to increase the speed and scale of disruption, as it will enable data to exist independent of the product, process, or provider it was previously confined to, and be reconstituted in ways that could render entire products, processes, or providers redundant.



Scope

The analyst has identified over 61 countries that now have some form of open banking initiative live or in development. The analyst sees three immediate commercial opportunities for incumbent providers: (1) enhancing existing products and processes; (2) building a B2B data analytics business or API marketplace; and (3) various types of "as a service" or embedded finance capabilities.

There is little evidence worldwide that top-down open banking delivers overnight transformation. Typically, banks appear to treat open banking as a compliance cost rather than a new business opportunity, especially given limited initial bank participation, tech maturity, and regulatory understanding.

While not a regulatory mandate, the bank-as-a-service and embedded finance trends are very closely related to the technology and mindset change driven by open banking, so are often included as part of the overall market opportunity.

Reasons to Buy

The analyst's Strategic Intelligence is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. This report is essential for senior executives at financial services companies to understand the critical benefits from integrating open banking into their operations.

Specifically, readers will understand the universe of players mapped to key market opportunities, identify the key trends shaping open banking worldwide, and learn about the differing responses of banks and tech vendors to exploit key market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Players



3. Thematic Briefing



4. Trends



5. Industry Analysis



6. Signals



7. Value Chain



8. Companies



9. Sector Scorecard



10. Glossary



11. Further Reading



12. Thematic Research Methodology



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

BBVA

Bud

Cross River Bank

DBS

ING

Goldman Sachs

Handlesbanken

Mastercard

NatWest

Salt Edge

Starling

Standard Chartered

Sutton Bank

Tink

OCBC

Virgin Money

Yodlee

Visa

