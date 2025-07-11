Global Liquids Storage New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook Report 2025 | Asia to Lead Growth, with 60% of Capacity Additions Driven by Developing Economies Through 2030

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquids Storage New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, the majority of the upcoming liquids storage projects expected to commence operations between 2025 and 2030 are of the new build type. Of the 337 projects likely to start operations, approximately 60% are new build, while the remaining 40% are expansions of existing facilities. Asia is set to dominate the global liquids storage capacity additions due to its developing economies, accounting for nearly 60% of the global capacity additions through 2030.
Scope
- Count and storage capacity of upcoming liquids storage projects by major regions, development stage, project type, and key countries globally during 2025-2030
- Project cost outlook for major upcoming liquids storage projects by region and key countries for the period 2025-2030
- Storage capacity and project cost outlook by terminal type (port terminal, tank farm, refinery terminal, and SPR) for the 2025-2030 period
- Details of major liquids storage expected to start operations from 2025 to 2030 globally, and for each region
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Liquids Storage Projects Outlook
- Key Highlights
- Global Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- Global Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- Global Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- Global Liquids Storage Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Facility Type, and Region
- Global Liquids Storage Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries
- Global Liquids Storage Projects Cost Outlook by Facility Type, Region and Key Countries
- Major liquids storage Projects Globally
02. Asia Liquids Storage Projects Outlook
- Asia Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- Asia Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- Asia Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries
- Major liquids storage Projects in Asia
03. Africa Liquids Storage Projects Outlook
- Africa Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- Africa Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- Africa Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries
- Major Liquids Storage Projects in Africa
04. North America Liquids Storage Projects Outlook
- North America Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- North America Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- North America Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries
- Major Liquids Storage Projects in North America
05. Middle East Liquids Storage Projects Outlook
- Middle East Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- Middle East Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- Middle East Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries
- Major liquids storage Projects in the Middle East
06. Europe Liquids Storage Projects Outlook
- Europe Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- Europe Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- Europe Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries
- Major Liquids Storage Projects in Europe
07. South America Liquids Storage Projects Outlook
- South America Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- South America Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- South America Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries
- Major liquids storage Projects in South America
08. FSU Liquids Storage Projects Outlook
- FSU Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- FSU Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage
- FSU Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries
- Major liquids storage Projects in the FSU
09. Oceania Liquids Storage Projects Outlook
- Oceania Liquids Storage Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Project Type and Facility Type and Development Stage
- Oceania Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries
10. Caribbean Liquids Storage Projects Outlook
- Caribbean Liquids Storage Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Project Type and Facility Type and Development Stage
- Caribbean Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries
11. Central America Liquids Storage Projects Outlook
- Central America Liquids Storage Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Project Type and Facility Type and Development
- Central America Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries
12. Appendix
