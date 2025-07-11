Global Liquids Storage New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook Report 2025 | Asia to Lead Growth, with 60% of Capacity Additions Driven by Developing Economies Through 2030

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquids Storage New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, the majority of the upcoming liquids storage projects expected to commence operations between 2025 and 2030 are of the new build type. Of the 337 projects likely to start operations, approximately 60% are new build, while the remaining 40% are expansions of existing facilities. Asia is set to dominate the global liquids storage capacity additions due to its developing economies, accounting for nearly 60% of the global capacity additions through 2030.



Scope

Count and storage capacity of upcoming liquids storage projects by major regions, development stage, project type, and key countries globally during 2025-2030

Project cost outlook for major upcoming liquids storage projects by region and key countries for the period 2025-2030

Storage capacity and project cost outlook by terminal type (port terminal, tank farm, refinery terminal, and SPR) for the 2025-2030 period

Details of major liquids storage expected to start operations from 2025 to 2030 globally, and for each region

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on upcoming liquids storage projects globally by facility type, development stage, storage capacity, and total project cost

Assess your competitor's storage terminal's development stage, project type, storage capacity, and project cost

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global liquids storage industry

Keep abreast of important upcoming liquids storage terminals data

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Liquids Storage Projects Outlook

Key Highlights

Global Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

Global Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

Global Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

Global Liquids Storage Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Facility Type, and Region

Global Liquids Storage Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries

Global Liquids Storage Projects Cost Outlook by Facility Type, Region and Key Countries

Major liquids storage Projects Globally

02. Asia Liquids Storage Projects Outlook

Asia Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

Asia Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

Asia Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries

Major liquids storage Projects in Asia

03. Africa Liquids Storage Projects Outlook

Africa Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

Africa Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

Africa Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries

Major Liquids Storage Projects in Africa

04. North America Liquids Storage Projects Outlook

North America Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

North America Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

North America Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries

Major Liquids Storage Projects in North America

05. Middle East Liquids Storage Projects Outlook

Middle East Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

Middle East Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

Middle East Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries

Major liquids storage Projects in the Middle East

06. Europe Liquids Storage Projects Outlook

Europe Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

Europe Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

Europe Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries

Major Liquids Storage Projects in Europe

07. South America Liquids Storage Projects Outlook

South America Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

South America Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

South America Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries

Major liquids storage Projects in South America

08. FSU Liquids Storage Projects Outlook

FSU Liquids Storage Projects Count Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

FSU Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Project Type, Facility Type, and Development Stage

FSU Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries

Major liquids storage Projects in the FSU

09. Oceania Liquids Storage Projects Outlook

Oceania Liquids Storage Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Project Type and Facility Type and Development Stage

Oceania Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries

10. Caribbean Liquids Storage Projects Outlook

Caribbean Liquids Storage Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Project Type and Facility Type and Development Stage

Caribbean Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries

11. Central America Liquids Storage Projects Outlook

Central America Liquids Storage Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Project Type and Facility Type and Development

Central America Liquids Storage Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Facility Type, and Key Countries

12. Appendix

