Issue of Equity

FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

11th July 2025

FWT Shares

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 5 September 2024 (the “Offer”), 320,631 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 10 July 2025 at offer prices ranging from 91.4p to 96.2p based on an unaudited net asset value of 91.4p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 320,631 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 11 July 2025.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 9,697,135 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 45,068,086 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

The Board of the Company further announces that the Offer is now closed. All valid applications received before 28 June 2025 were processed and Shares have been allotted.

