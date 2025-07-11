Global Airport and Duty-Free Retailing 2019-2024 & 2025-2029 | Market Analysis, Trends, Innovations, Forecasts - Dufry (Avolta) Continues to Dominate, Followed by Lagardere Travel Retail

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airport and Duty-Free Retailing 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Airport and Duty-Free Retailing 2019 - 2029 provides analysis, trends, innovations, market forecasts, and retailers in the Global Airport and Duty Free Retail Market 2019-2029.



Between 2024 and 2029, the global airport retail market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, primarily driven by APAC market.

APAC duty-free market will achieve the strongest CAGR between 2024 and 2029, thanks to retailer expansion strategy.

Dufry (Avolta) continues to dominate the global airport market, followed by Lagardere Travel Retail.



Scope

Following a period of rapid expansion in 2023, global airport retail sales stabilized in 2024 as travel patterns normalized post pandemic, recording a steady 8.8% growth for the year, reaching $43.0 billion.

The global duty-free market grew by a sizable 11.3% to $58.9 billion in 2024, reflecting strong expansion but the duty-free market is growing more slowly, and dropped 6.1ppts on last year.

Dufry (Avolta) maintained its dominance in the global airport retail market in 2024, holding a 20.3% share, with its revenue increasing by 12.2% to $8.7 billion, driven by its experiential retail strategy, which enhances the customer shopping experience through immersive store concepts.

Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Drivers and Inhibitors

Key Trends in Airport and Duty-Free Retail

Key Retail Innovations

Tourism Landscape

Global Airport Market Size and Forecasts

Regional Sales and Forecasts

Global Duty-Free Market Size and Forecasts

Regional Analysis

Sector Analysis

Competitive Landscape: Top Global Airport and Duty-Free Retailers

Global Airport and Duty-Free Retailer Profiles

List of Tables

Passenger numbers by region (million) 2020-2029

Sales per passenger (in US $), 2020-2029

Revenues of Top Americas Airport Retailers

Revenues of Top Asia-Pacific Airport Retailers

Revenues of Top European Airport Retailers

Revenues of Top MEA Airport Retailers

Americas: New airport opportunities

Asia-Pacific: New airport opportunities

Europe: New airport opportunities

MEA: New airport opportunities

Growth in duty-free sales by country

Revenues Of Top Global Airport Retailers

Company Information - Dufry (Avolta)

Company Information - Lagardere Travel Retail

Company Information - Gebr. Heinemann

Company Information - Dubai Duty Free

Company Information - Duty Free Americas

Company Information - Lotte Duty Free

Dufry (Avolta) - Key Events and New Locations/ Expansion

Lagardere Travel Retail - Key events and New Locations/Expansion

Gebr. Heinemann - Key events and New Locations/ Expansion

Dubai Duty Free - Key events and New Locations/Expansion

Duty Free Americas - Key events and New Locations/Expansion

Lotte Duty Free - Key events and New Locations/Expansion

List of Figures

Global Airport Retail Market Value $ billion, 2019, 2024(f), 2029(f) & CAGR %

Global Airport Retail Market Value ($ billion), 2019-2029, and Annual Growth (%)

Global Airport retailing sales by category, 2023, 2024 & 2029 ($ billion) & CAGR (%)

Share of Global Airport Retail Market by Region (%) 2019, 2024, and 2029

Regional Growth (%) within the Global Airport Retail Market, 2019-2029

Americas Airport Retail Market Value $ billion, 2019, 2024, 2029 & CAGR %

Americas Airport Retail Market Value ($ billion), 2019-2029, and Annual Growth (%)

Airport retail sales by category in Americas, 2023, 2024 & 2029 ($ billion)

Market Shares (%) of the Top Americas Airport retailers 2023-2024e

Asia-Pacific Airport Retail Market Value $ billion, 2019, 2024, 2029 & CAGR %

Asia-Pacific Airport Retail Market Value ($ billion), 2019-2029, and Annual Growth (%)

Airport retail sales by category in Asia-Pacific, 2023, 2024 & 2029 ($ billion)

Market Shares (%) of the Top Asia-Pacific Airport retailers 2023-2024e

Europe Airport Retail Market Value $ billion, 2019, 2024, 2029 & CAGR %

Europe Airport Retail Market Value ($ billion), 2019-2029, and Annual Growth (%)

Airport retail sales by category in Europe, 2023, 2024 & 2029 ($ billion)

Market Shares (%) of the Top Europe Airport retailers 2023-2024e

MEA Airport Retail Market Value $ billion, 2019, 2024, 2029 & CAGR %

MEA Airport Retail Market Value ($ billion), 2019-2029, and Annual Growth (%)

Airport retail sales by category in MEA, 2023, 2024 & 2029 ($ billion)

Market Shares (%) of the Top MEA Airport retailers 2023-2024e

Duty-free sales by region 2023, 2024e, 2025(f), and 2029(f) ($ billion) & share of global duty-free sales (%)

Y-o-Y growth of duty-free sales by region 2019-2029(f) ($ billion)

Global duty-free sales 2019, 2023, 2024e, 2025(f) and 2029(f) ($billion) & CAGR (%)

Global duty-free sales forecast 2022-2028(f) ($ billion)

Global duty-free sales by category, 2024e, 2025(f) & 2029(f) ($billion) & CAGR (%)

Share of Global duty-free sales by country - Europe region, 2024e, 2025(f), and 2029(f) (%)

Share of Global duty-free sales by country - Asia-Pacific region, 2024e, 2025(f), and 2029(f) (%)

Share of Global duty-free sales by country - Americas region, 2024e, 2025(f), and 2029(f) (%)

Share of Global duty-free sales by country - MEA region, 2024e, 2025(f), and 2029(f) (%)

Duty-free sales by category in Global 2024e, 2025(f) & 2029(f) ($ billion)

Duty-free sales by category and country, 2024e, 2025(f) & 2029(f) ($ million)

Market Shares (%) of the Top Global Airport Retailers 2023-2024

Market Shares (%) of the Top Global Airport Retailers 2023-2024

Dufry (Avolta) airport retail market share, 2019-2024

Dufry (Avolta) Airport retail sales, 2019-2024, and annual growth

Dufry (Avolta) Global duty-free retail market share, 2019-2024

Dufry (Avolta) Global duty-free retail sales, 2019-2024, and annual growth

Lagardere Travel Retail airport retail market share, 2019-2024

Lagardere Travel Retail Airport retail sales, 2019-2024, and annual growth

Lagardere Travel Retail Global duty-free retail market share, 2019-2024

Lagardere Travel Retail Global duty-free retail sales, 2019-2024, and annual growth

Gebr. Heinemann airport retail market share, 2019-2024

Gebr. Heinemann Airport retail sales, 2019-2024, and annual growth

Gebr. Heinemann Global duty-free retail market share, 2019-2024

Gebr. Heinemann Global duty-free retail sales, 2019-2024, and annual growth

Dubai Duty Free airport retail market share, 2019-2024

Dubai Duty Free Airport retail sales, 2019-2024, and annual growth

Dubai Duty Free Global duty-free retail market share, 2019-2024

Dubai Duty Free Global duty-free retail sales, 2019-2024, and annual growth

Duty Free Americas airport retail market share, 2019-2024

Duty Free Americas Airport retail sales, 2019-2024, and annual growth

Duty Free Americas Global duty-free retail market share, 2019-2024

Duty Free Americas Global duty-free retail sales, 2019-2024, and annual growth

Lotte Duty Free airport retail market share, 2019-2024

Lotte Duty Free Airport retail sales, 2019-2024, and annual growth

Lotte Duty Free Global duty-free retail market share, 2019-2024

Lotte Duty Free Global duty-free retail sales, 2019-2024, and annual growth





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Dufry (Avolta)

Lagardere Travel Retail

China Duty Free Group

Lotte Duty Free

Gebr. Heinemann

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Aer Rianta International

Shilla Duty Free

DFS

Shinsegae DF

King Power

Aelia Duty Free

Travel Retail Norway





