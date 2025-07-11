Global Airport and Duty-Free Retailing 2019-2024 & 2025-2029 | Market Analysis, Trends, Innovations, Forecasts - Dufry (Avolta) Continues to Dominate, Followed by Lagardere Travel Retail

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airport and Duty-Free Retailing 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Airport and Duty-Free Retailing 2019 - 2029 provides analysis, trends, innovations, market forecasts, and retailers in the Global Airport and Duty Free Retail Market 2019-2029.
Between 2024 and 2029, the global airport retail market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, primarily driven by APAC market.
APAC duty-free market will achieve the strongest CAGR between 2024 and 2029, thanks to retailer expansion strategy.
Dufry (Avolta) continues to dominate the global airport market, followed by Lagardere Travel Retail.
Scope
- Following a period of rapid expansion in 2023, global airport retail sales stabilized in 2024 as travel patterns normalized post pandemic, recording a steady 8.8% growth for the year, reaching $43.0 billion.
- The global duty-free market grew by a sizable 11.3% to $58.9 billion in 2024, reflecting strong expansion but the duty-free market is growing more slowly, and dropped 6.1ppts on last year.
- Dufry (Avolta) maintained its dominance in the global airport retail market in 2024, holding a 20.3% share, with its revenue increasing by 12.2% to $8.7 billion, driven by its experiential retail strategy, which enhances the customer shopping experience through immersive store concepts.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Drivers and Inhibitors
- Key Trends in Airport and Duty-Free Retail
- Key Retail Innovations
- Tourism Landscape
- Global Airport Market Size and Forecasts
- Regional Sales and Forecasts
- Global Duty-Free Market Size and Forecasts
- Regional Analysis
- Sector Analysis
- Competitive Landscape: Top Global Airport and Duty-Free Retailers
- Global Airport and Duty-Free Retailer Profiles
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Dufry (Avolta)
- Lagardere Travel Retail
- China Duty Free Group
- Lotte Duty Free
- Gebr. Heinemann
- Dubai Duty Free
- Duty Free Americas
- Aer Rianta International
- Shilla Duty Free
- DFS
- Shinsegae DF
- King Power
- Aelia Duty Free
- Travel Retail Norway
