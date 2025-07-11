Top 20 Oil & Gas Trends for 2025 | Macroeconomic, ESG, Industry, and Technology - AI, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, IoT, and Robotics

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 20 Oil & Gas Themes 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The top 20 themes impacting the oil and gas industry in 2025 are classified into four groups- macroeconomic, ESG, industry, and technology.

The major macroeconomic themes impacting the oil and gas sector are tariffs, geopolitics and supply chain, while the ESG themes are environmental and social impacts. Energy transition, renewable energy, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, energy storage, electric vehicles, LNG, shale, and integrated refineries are the relevant industry themes in the oil and gas industry. AI, blockchain, cloud computing, cybersecurity, IoT, and robotics are the most talked about technology themes in 2025.



Our research shows that companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes impacting their industry will fail. Given that so many themes are disruptive, it is easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders invading your sector. So, to help our clients gain a competitive advantage, The analyst has developed its Strategic Intelligence Solution, a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all strategic issues-or themes-impacting all companies across all industries.



Scope

The Oil and Gas thematic intelligence report identifies the top themes that will impact the oil and gas sector's growth in the coming years.

For each theme, the report offers a series of predictions, identifies winners and losers, and points one to further reading.

The report assesses how well companies are positioned for the future based on their competitive position in the main themes that are disrupting their sector.

Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Top Themes for 2025

Tariffs

Geopolitics

Supply chain

ESG-Environmental

ESG-Social

Energy Transition

Renewable Energy

Hydrogen

Carbon Capture and storage

Energy Storage

Electric Vehicles

Shale

Liquified Natural Gas

Integrated Refineries

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Cloud computing

Cybersecurity

Internet of Things

Robotics

Glossary

