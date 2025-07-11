Luxury Apparel Market to 2029 | Louis Vuitton Dominates Luxury Brands as Hermès Gained Share in 2024

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Apparel Market to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the global luxury apparel market through to 2029. It provides a insights into key trends within the luxury apparel market, alongside sales and growth across different regions and category groups. It also highlights key global luxury apparel brands and their current competitive position.



The luxury apparel market is expected to have contracted 2.4% in 2024, due to macroeconomic challenges such as inflation in Europe and the US and the downturn in China affecting consumer spending. Between 2024 and 2029, clothing is projected to achieve the strongest category CAGR of 3.1%, driven by ultra-wealthy shoppers prioritizing trend-driven purchases, with womenswear expected to outperform.

Asia-Pacific is set to achieve the strongest regional 2024-2029 CAGR of 4.0%, fueled by the recovery of China, along with strong economic growth in emerging markets. Louis Vuitton remains by far the largest luxury apparel brand, slightly gaining share to 9.8% in 2024. Hermes is was the biggest winner in 2024, with its share rising 0.7ppts to 6.0%, thanks to its exclusivity and superior quality retaining ultra-wealthy luxury shoppers.



The luxury market will slightly outperform the total apparel market from 2028 onwards as macroeconomic conditions improve

The Asia-Pacific region will continue to grow share, thanks to its fast-growing income levels

Footwear will continue to underperform out to 2029, as consumers favour trainers from premium and mass market brands

Gain an understanding of the drivers and inhibitors in the global luxury apparel market

Understand where the demand lies within the global luxury apparel market across categories, and brands, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition.

Identify the key approaches brands are taking to stand out in the global luxury apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

KEY TRENDS IN THE GLOBAL LUXURY APPAREL MARKET

Global Luxury Apparel Market Drivers

Global Luxury Apparel Market Inhibitors

Changes in creative directors create opportunities and uncertainty

Brands try to capture male spend through influential trends and celebrities

Strategies for Success

THE GLOBAL LUXURY APPAREL MARKET: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE TO 2029

Global Luxury Apparel Market 2019, 2024 & 2029

Global Luxury Apparel Market Value, 2019-2029

Global Luxury Apparel Market Volume, 2019-2029

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Price Positioning Share, 2019, 2024 & 2029

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Price Positioning Growth, 2019-2029

THE GLOBAL LUXURY APPAREL MARKET: REGIONAL PERFORMANCE TO 2029

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Regional Share, 2019-2029

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Regional Growth, 2019-2029

Top 10 Luxury Apparel Markets by Value, 2019, 2024, 2025 & 2029

Fastest Growing Luxury Apparel Markets by Forecast CAGR, 2024-2029

THE GLOBAL LUXURY APPAREL MARKET: CATEGORY PERFORMANCE TO 2029

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Category Share, 2019-2029

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Category Growth, 2019-2029

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Category Value, 2019, 2024, 2025 & 2029

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: MARKET SHARES & BRAND PROFILES

Top 10 Luxury Apparel Brands 2023 & 2024

Top 10 Brands: Winners & Losers Outlook

Brand in Focus: Chanel

Brand in Focus: Prada

Brands in Focus: Loro Piana & Hermes

Brands to Watch

