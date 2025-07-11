SEA Index Partners with Bureau Veritas to Expand Its Superyacht Sustainability Certification Program





MONACO, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading superyacht CO2 certification provider, SEA Index is collaborating with Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) in a bid to reduce underwater noise pollution throughout the superyacht sector. Underwater radiated noise (URN) has a profound impact on marine ecosystems, with research showing it can disrupt critical life functions and exacerbate the decline in marine biodiversity.



While regulation and guidance on URN is increasing, this is targeted primarily at commercial shipping operators. Now, SEA Index by Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM) plans to empower yacht owners to mitigate the environmental impact of their vessels by monitoring and reducing underwater radiated noise. Working in partnership with leading testing, inspection and certification service provider, BV, SEA Index will adapt existing noise mitigation strategies exclusively for the superyacht sector. By applying an accurate superyacht operational profile and incorporating established URN measurement and reduction methodologies, SEA Index and BV will provide superyacht owners with access to independent and reliable guidance and information to monitor and reduce underwater radiated noise.



“This additional SEA Index segment is a particularly rewarding one to work on alongside BV. Our discussions, initiated over a year ago, quickly aligned to safeguarding marine biodiversity through the evaluation and reduction of superyacht underwater radiated noise (URN). By increasing awareness and providing independently verified assessment criteria, we can empower superyacht owners and shipyards to minimise noise pollution and protect our oceans,” explained Natalie Quevert, General Secretary, SEA Index.

“BV is committed to advancing sustainable maritime practices, and our partnership with SEA Index represents a significant step toward protecting marine environments from the impacts of underwater noise pollution. We are proud to support the superyacht sector in adopting precise, science-based measures to monitor and reduce underwater radiated noise. This collaboration underscores our shared dedication to fostering innovation and responsibility in the maritime industry, ultimately contributing to healthier oceans for future generations,” said Matthieu de Tugny, President, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

This collaboration was announced as part of the "Advanced Yachting Technology" conference during the 12th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, highlighting the industry's commitment to innovation and sustainable solutions for the oceans of tomorrow.

