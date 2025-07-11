UK Personal Lines Insurance Distribution Dynamics Report 2025 | Analyze Consumer Preferences Across Direct, Broker, Bank, Affinity, and Price Comparison Channels

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Personal Lines Insurance: Distribution Dynamics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines consumers' channel preferences in the personal lines space across the direct, broker, bank, affinity, and price comparison website channels, including the drivers behind customers' choices and how these have changed over time. It also forecasts the future of personal lines distribution to 2028.
Across all distribution channels, the primary drivers behind consumers' choice of an insurance provider are premium cost and brand reputation. This shows that affordability and trust are key considerations when selecting a provider. Economic uncertainty has continued consumers' focus on securing cost savings, with 32% of respondents selecting the cost of the premium as the most important factor when choosing a provider-further reinforcing the importance of competitive pricing.
- Understand how distribution channels in the UK general insurance market performed in 2023 and 2024.
- Ascertain how underlying market factors and drivers will shape distribution channels going forward.
- Discover customers' preferred purchasing methods in each distribution channel.
- Understand switching behaviors in each channel.
- Explore future market shares for personal lines distribution to 2028.
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Direct Channel
4. Broker Channel
5. Bank Channel
6. Affinity Channel
7. Price Comparison Website Channel
8. Future Market
9. Appendix
