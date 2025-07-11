Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare, progressive disorder characterized by vascular proliferation and remodeling of the small pulmonary arteries, leading to increased pulmonary vascular resistance and right heart failure. Classified as Group 1 by the World Health Organization (WHO), PAH can be idiopathic, heritable, or associated with conditions such as connective tissue disease, congenital heart disease, HIV, and exposure to toxins. Despite advancements, the prognosis for PAH remains challenging, affecting women twice as frequently as men.

In the seven major markets (7MM) including the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan, the diagnosed incident cases of PAH are expected to slightly decrease from 14,189 in 2024 to 14,154 in 2034, with a negative annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.02%. The US is projected to have the most diagnosed incident cases by 2034 with 5,484, while the UK will have the least with 661 cases. The decline in these figures is linked to shifts in population dynamics and incidence rates in each market.

Similarly, diagnosed prevalent cases in these regions are anticipated to decrease from 76,645 cases in 2024 to 76,035 cases in 2034, at a negative AGR of 0.08%. Again, the US leads with 29,591 prevalent cases, whereas the UK records the fewest with 3,773 cases. Changes in population dynamics are the primary factor influencing this trend across the markets.

Scope

The report provides a comprehensive view of risk factors, comorbidities, and historical epidemiological trends of PAH across the 7MM. It includes a 10-year forecast of diagnosed incident and prevalent cases, segmented by age, sex, disease severity, and comorbidities such as scleroderma, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The consistency of methodology across the 7MM allows for meaningful comparisons of PAH cases.

The PAH epidemiology series provides key insights to:

Develop effective business strategies by understanding the trends driving the PAH market globally.

Accurately quantify patient populations to enhance product design, pricing, and launch strategies.

Optimize sales and marketing efforts by identifying promising age groups for PAH therapeutics in each market.

1 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH by NYHA functional class

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH by comorbidity

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for PAH (2024-34)

2.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of PAH

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of PAH

2.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed incident cases of PAH

2.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH

2.5.5 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH

2.5.6 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH

2.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH by NYHA functional class

2.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH by comorbidity

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.3 Strengths of the analysis

3 Appendix

3.1 Bibliography

3.2 About the authors

3.2.1 Epidemiologist

3.2.2 Reviewers

3.2.3 Vice President of Disease Intelligence and Epidemiology

3.2.4 Global Head of Pharma Research, Analysis, and Competitive Intelligence

