Zeebu Surpasses $9 Billion in On-Chain Payment Settlements, Signalling a New Era in Global Financial Infrastructure

LEWES, Del., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeebu , the decentralised protocol powering programmable settlement infrastructure for institutional payments, has officially crossed $9 billion in total volume settled. This milestone reflects not just scale, but the operational maturity of Zeebu’s blockchain-native clearing system, one designed to replace reconciliation-heavy financial processes with instant, verifiable, and value-aligned transaction flows.

Since its inception, Zeebu has been committed to a singular vision: to serve as the underlying payments layer for global capital movement. That vision is now being realised, first across enterprise transactions, and increasingly in adjacent sectors with broader macro potential.

Global Payments Settlements Solution Built for the World

Zeebu’s protocol was initially deployed in the telecommunications industry, where legacy settlement workflows were particularly slow, opaque, and prone to errors. Carriers and aggregators often waited days to reconcile voice and data volume, with settlement delays creating capital friction at scale.

By replacing this model with an on-chain clearinghouse, Zeebu enabled these players to settle in real time with automated pricing, smart contract enforcement, and auditability at every step.

Today, over 140 institutions, including telecom operators, the gold sector, commodity exporters, and cross-border remittance providers, have adopted Zeebu’s infrastructure to move capital without relying on intermediaries or siloed databases.

But Zeebu’s architecture was never confined to telecom. It was engineered from day one to be sector-agnostic, allowing any industry with recurring capital flow to plug into a programmable, interoperable settlement layer.

Replacing Reconciliation with Real-Time Finality

Traditional payment flows, whether in telecom, trade, or B2B finance, depend on batching, delayed confirmation, and costly dispute resolution. Zeebu replaces that entire structure with a protocol-driven financial logic layer, enabling counterparties to:

Settle net positions in real time

Define pricing and redemption mechanics in the code

Rely on validator consensus to enforce state updates

Track every transaction on-chain for audit, compliance, and resolution

This shift from reconciliation to shared, real-time finality is a fundamental unlock for institutional capital, reducing working capital requirements, improving cash velocity, and building trustless cross-border bridges.

A Token Economy Backed by Real Usage

Zeebu’s long-term economic model is underpinned by the ZBU token, which plays an active role in network security, clearing, and value capture. Participants use ZBU to stake, provision liquidity, and power transaction settlement. In return, they receive direct, usage-aligned rewards.

As of this milestone, Zeebu has:

Processed over 2.54 trillion ZBU through its smart contract systems

through its smart contract systems Distributed more than 70 million ZBU to protocol contributors (node operators, stakers)

to protocol contributors (node operators, stakers) Settled 126,364 invoices across integrated counterparties





Unlike protocols reliant on token emissions or inflationary incentives, Zeebu’s model rewards actual work and value creation. Node operators who facilitate settlement are compensated proportionally to the volume they process. ZBU stakers earn based on the network’s real economic throughput, creating a self-reinforcing flywheel where protocol growth translates to protocol value.

Protocol Snapshot at $9 Billion Milestone

To mark this inflection point, Zeebu has released a snapshot of its current network activity:

$8,976,509,621.46 in total dollar volume settled

in total dollar volume settled 2,545,433,251.501 ZBU used across transactions

used across transactions 2,543,258,888.475 ZBU sent to the burning pool

sent to the burning pool 70,508,653.254 ZBU distributed as staking and node rewards

distributed as staking and node rewards 140+ active institutions integrated on-chain

integrated on-chain 126,364 total invoices settled

$4.112161 average price of ZBU consumption

average price of ZBU consumption 2.829871 current protocol rate

These figures represent real, on-chain capital flow through a decentralised infrastructure that is live, secure, and growing.

Expanding Into Consumer Settlement

Zeebu’s core infrastructure has already proven itself in high-value institutional finance. But the next chapter is about making that same power available to everyone, not just enterprises.

The protocol’s upcoming product suite will introduce ZeebuPay , a consumer-facing application that brings instant, borderless, on-chain payments into daily life.

With ZeebuPay, users will be able to send and receive funds, settle purchases, and interact with digital assets, all backed by the same programmable clearing system that now handles billions in enterprise volume.

Zeebu is positioning itself not just as the clearing layer for global business, but as the foundation of a new everyday financial experience, one where any user, in any market, can tap into the benefits of decentralised finance without needing to understand what’s under the hood.

Looking Ahead

Zeebu’s $9 billion milestone is a signal that the world is ready to transact differently. Institutions are already settling on a daily protocol that offers speed, alignment, transparency, and finality.

As macro demand for programmable payments infrastructure grows, Zeebu is positioned to serve as the decentralized clearing layer for global finance, a foundation not just for telecom but for the next trillion in cross-border, cross-industry capital flows.

Official Site: www.zeebu.com

Live Dashboard: dashboard.zeebu.com

Twitter: x.com/zeebuofficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeebuofficial

Contact: Riya Yadav - riya.yadav@zeebu.com

