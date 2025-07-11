MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to elect new Board members and changes to financial calendar

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of MT Højgaard Holding A/S will be held on Monday, 18 August at 9.00 am (CEST). The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as a physical meeting at the address Knud Højgaards Vej 7, 2860 Søborg, Denmark.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors proposes the election of two new members to the Board: Christian Poulsen, CEO of Copenhagen Airport A/S, and Marie Louise Hansen, Vice President, Head of Group Sustainability & Compliance at DSV A/S.

The two nominees will replace Anders Lindberg and Janda Campos, who resign from the Board.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Morten Hansen, says:” I am pleased that we can attract competent profiles such as Christian Poulsen and Marie Louise Hansen, ensuring the Board continues to have the right composition to meet the needs and challenges of MT Højgaard Hold-ing. In selecting these candidates, we have emphasised not only their specific competencies and experiences, but also their values and cooperation skills, so they can contribute broadly to the Board’s work.”

The notice, including the agenda and the full text of the proposed resolutions, is attached.

Revised financial calendar

The financial calendar (ref. to company announcement no. 14/2024) for the 2nd half-year is up-dated to reflect the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Extraordinary General Meeting 18 August 2025 Interim report Q2 2025 19 August 2025 Interim report Q3 2025 12 November 2025





Additional information:

Morten Hansen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, can be contacted via Marianne Carlsen, tel. +45 51 25 48 68.

Attachments