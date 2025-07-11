DexLab Doubles Down On Its Fresh Division - CaLab, To Deploy Its Technical Expertise In The Asia-Pacific Battlefield

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DexLab, the leading Solana-native token launching & tooling platform, today announced the launch of its fully independent Asia-Pacific subsidiary CaLab. Built on DexLab's battle-tested technical infrastructure, CaLab will operate as a regional powerhouse focused on serving APAC markets while maintaining technological interoperability with its parent platform.





A Strategic Regional Play with Technical Pedigree

CaLab's strategic debut on Raydium exemplifies DexLab's innovative “one-core, multi-market” approach - maintaining technological continuity through shared infrastructure while enabling regional specialization. The APAC-focused platform inherits DexLab's battle-tested architecture that currently manages over 189K+ in token assets, but will implement three key localization layers: (1) fully localized interfaces supporting languages in APAC regions at launch, (2) region-specific compliance modules addressing varying regulatory frameworks, and (3) culturally adapted growth mechanisms including localized influencer partnerships and community incentive structures.

DexLab's Evolution: From Minting to Comprehensive Token Orchestration

The parent platform continues its transformation into Solana's most sophisticated token management solution, now developing:

1. End-to-End Token Lifecycle Tools. Moving beyond basic issuance, DexLab now enables:

Programmatic token lifecycle schedules

Multi-wave airdrop automation

Real-time supply analytics



2. Social-first Tokenization. DexLab will open Telegram-native Interfaces as a social-layer gateway allowing users to create, manage, and interact with tokens via bot-driven UI — no wallet connection required.

3.. Embedded Orderbook SDK as the Next-Gen Trading Infrastructure.: DexLab will provide a plug-and-play orderbook interface, enabling any project to embed CLOB trading directly into their own sites — powered by DexLab’s backend for execution and settlement. The upcoming Orderbook SDK implementation will revolutionize meme coin economics by:

Replacing bonding curves with order book precision

Delivering CEX-grade execution in decentralized environments

Enabling self-sufficient projects (launch → market-making → liquidity management)



Market Implications

Industry analysts note the bifurcated strategy positions DexLab uniquely - DexLab Core attracts sophisticated projects needing institutional-grade tooling while CaLab captures APAC's explosive retail demand through localized accessibility.

"Where regional DEXs typically fork codebases, we're demonstrating true technical scalability," the DexLab development team stated. "This isn't fragmentation, it's controlled expansion with shared DNA."

About DexLab

As Solana's pioneering meme launchpad behind iconic tokens including Bonk, Slerf, and Ponke - along with Trump&Biden-themed assets - DexLab originally facilitated 95% of the network's early token launches, generating $532M in trading volume. Today, DexLab has matured into a complete institutional-grade token management solution, offering end-to-end lifecycle tools built natively on Solana.

