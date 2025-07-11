re:cap lands in the UK to scale its Capital OS for tech companies, as it secures €125M for new facility

Berlin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the tech industry pivots from growth-at-all-costs to a new era of capital efficiency, founders and CFOs are under pressure to rethink how they fund and manage growth. re:cap, the Berlin-based fintech behind the Capital Operating System (Capital OS), today announced its expansion into the UK and the launch of a new €125 million credit facility for onward lending provided by HSBC Innovation Banking and Avellinia Capital. re:cap operates the tech platform and infrastructure on top of the facility, giving tech companies access to real-time capital planning and flexible funding. The move brings re:cap to one of the world’s most advanced tech ecosystems and provides opportunity for further international expansion.

The Capital OS is designed to help high-growth companies scale without overreliance on equity or the inefficiencies of traditional lending. re:cap combines flexible debt, real-time liquidity management, and capital planning in a single platform. This gives founders and CFOs full control over how capital is raised, deployed, and tracked.

Paul Becker, CEO and co-founder of re:cap.

“Over the past four years, our platform has helped hundreds of tech companies in Germany and the Netherlands scale efficiently – with zero defaults and full transparency,” said Paul Becker, CEO and co-founder of re:cap. “Now we’re bringing that same infrastructure to the UK, supported by more capital than ever, provided by our strong existing and new partners.”

The UK’s expansion marks a pivotal moment for re:cap. As the second-largest tech funding market globally, the UK is home to thousands of startups and growth-stage companies navigating rising interest rates, valuation pressure, and stricter investor scrutiny. Many are exploring alternative financing models to preserve equity and invest in growth — but equally important is understanding when, how, and how much to fund. re:cap’s Capital OS combines access to non-dilutive capital with financial planning tools that help management teams deploy it with precision.





The re:cap dashboard.



The idea for re:cap was born when co-founders Paul Becker and Jonas Tebbe were consulting a private equity firm on digital due diligence. While prototyping financial tools, they saw an opportunity to integrate capital access with real-time analysis. Out of that insight, re:cap was born. Prior to re:cap, the founders built LIQID, Europe’s leading digital wealth manager.

Since launching in Germany in 2021, re:cap has deployed more than €100 million in financing across Germany and the Netherlands. Testament to the quality of re:cap’s underwriting is the company’s track record with zero defaults which has impressed institutional investors.

Phill Lovett, Head of Structured Finance at HSBC Innovation Banking, said, "It has been a privilege to partner with re:cap since 2022, providing warehouse funding to enable the business to build a high performing loan book underpinned by re:cap’s market leading credit decision-making software. We are extremely happy to continue to work with the company and welcome Avellinia Capital as an additional financing partner. Together, we will provide a scaleable source of finance to enable continued growth across Europe and the UK.”





The re:cap platform.

Julian Schickel, Founding Partner at Avellinia Capital, commented, “re:cap is solving a major headache for tech founders. Traditional banks rarely lend to startup and growth tech companies and venture debt is usually only available for later stage companies. With re:cap, tech companies can easily and flexibly receive growth capital, while benefiting from a powerful real-time analytics platform. We’re pleased to commence our collaboration with re:cap, leveraging an innovative financing structure, as we enter this next phase together.

With the new funding structure and UK expansion, re:cap is building toward a future where capital, planning, and execution live in one system. As more companies trade equity dependency for data-driven finance, re:cap aims to become the single system of record for founders and CFOs across Europe.

