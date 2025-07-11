Accel Atoms AI and Atoms X scaling programs to offer Indian-origin founders up to $1M

Bengaluru, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accel, a leading global venture capital firm, today announced an expansion of its pre-seed scaling program with the launch of two tracks - Accel Atoms AI and Accel Atoms X. Open to Indian and Indian-origin founders worldwide, Accel Atoms is designed to make a founders’ 0 to 1 journey as frictionless as possible.

The Cross-Border Advantage for Indian-Origin Founders in AI

Led by Prayank Swaroop, Anand Daniel, and Anagh Prasad, the Accel Atoms AI program seeks visionary Indian-origin founders based anywhere in the world who are using AI for business applications or building foundational tools for the AI ecosystem. The program welcomes startups working across the AI stack—from foundational models (like small language models on the edge, video/robotics data, etc.) to infrastructure (testing tools, securing LLM systems) and applications (core AI models and agents).





According to Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel, “We’re seeing a fundamental shift where Indian founders in AI are moving to global markets earlier than ever before, to be closer to their first customers. These founders understand that while AI is borderless, execution isn’t. They’re building from day zero with global ambition, but they need the right support system to navigate cross-border complexities. That’s what we’re providing through Accel Atoms - the ability to build and iterate with the backing of capital, mentorship, and infrastructure without being constrained by geography.”

Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel, said, "Indian and Indian-origin founders are right at the center of the inflection point in AI. The success of companies like Ema and Bridgetown Research shows us that founders tapping into the cross-border advantage - building what customers want, with great speed, and while tapping into the breadth and depth of India’s talent pool - can beat global competition by a significant margin.”



Selected startups in the AI program will receive up to $1 million in funding, perks worth more than $5 million from Accel's network partners, and personalized mentorship.



Launching Atoms X

Accel Atoms X is a new track for breakthrough innovation led by Pratik Agarwal, Partner at Accel. The program focuses on LeapTech innovations that radically improve the human experience through novel products, technologies, or business models. These ideas often require long development cycles, deep conviction, and non-linear thinking. Startups selected under this track can access up to $1 million in equity or convertible notes, access to a curated network of technologists and R&D experts, narrative and commercialization workshops, and a tight-knit peer group of mission-driven founders.







Accel Atoms X builds on Accel’s early belief in startups like Posha, Sarla Aviation, Wiom, and Haber, each at the edge of what’s next.

"LeapTech ideas often take years of iteration before product-market fit is clear—but their ability to fundamentally reshape how we live or build is unmistakable. With Atoms X, we’re moving beyond the traditional cohort model to back founders right at the inception whether they're still refining the idea or pre-revenue. Our goal is to offer early conviction and a deeply supportive ecosystem from day zero," said Pratik Agarwal, Partner at Accel.

Since its launch in 2021, Accel Atoms has backed 40+ early-stage startups across sectors, many of which have gone on to raise significant follow-on funding and build category-defining businesses. With the introduction of Atoms AI + X, Accel deepens its commitment to helping bold founders navigate their 0-to-1 journey, with sharper themes, more capital, and more conviction.

Applications for both tracks are now open all year, with a streamlined process that allows co-founders to apply together, no long forms, and no Zoom calls. To apply or learn more, visit atoms.accel.com.

