NV5 Acquires Professional Systems Engineering; Strengthens Technology Design for Public Safety Facilities

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of tech-enabled engineering, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today its acquisition of Professional Systems Engineering, LLC, (PSE) a leading designer of facility technologies for corrections and public safety infrastructure throughout the Northeast. Founded in 1986, PSE’s engineers and consultants specialize in the design of security, safety, fire, and communication systems for high-security public sector facilities such as corrections, justice, healthcare, and educational facilities.

“NV5 is a leader in the design of audiovisual, fire protection, security, surveillance, and intelligent building systems that employ the latest technologies to improve the safety, function, and comfort of the built environment,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “Professional Systems Engineering’s expertise in public safety facilities strengthens our leadership position and expands our reach into a sector with a high barrier to entry and very specialized building technology requirements that can be expanded nationwide through the NV5 network.”

Professional Systems Engineering is headquartered in Philadelphia and holds numerous contracts with state, local, higher education, and special development agencies across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

About Professional Systems Engineering

Professional Systems Engineering, LLC (PSE) provides engineering, planning, design, and construction services for security, safety, networks, radio communications, fire systems, acoustics/noise/vibration control, and related infrastructure. PSE consultants, engineers, and designers provide cutting-edge consulting and design solutions for physical, mechanical, electrical, and electronic systems for the justice and corrections, education, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of tech-enabled engineering, certification, and consulting solutions for the built environment. The Company specializes in engineering design, asset management, and geospatial data analytics to support infrastructure resilience and building systems performance throughout the entire asset lifecycle. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.