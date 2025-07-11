DOT Miners Launches Proprietary Mining Machine Operating System "DOT OS" to Boost User Earnings and Experience

New York, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leading Bitcoin cloud mining platform DOT Miners today announced the official launch of its self-developed intelligent mining machine operating system—DOT OS. This innovative system will bring users a more efficient, stable, and intelligent mining experience, helping users worldwide improve computing power efficiency and grow passive income.

Technology Upgrade Unlocks Digital Asset Potential

With the rapid development of the digital economy and crypto asset markets, cloud mining has become an increasingly attractive investment method due to its low entry barrier and high flexibility. However, traditional mining machines and operating systems often suffer from low efficiency, high energy consumption, and insufficient security. To address these issues, DOT Miners' technical team has developed and optimized the proprietary DOT OS.

Three Core Advantages of DOT OS:

Intelligent Hashrate Scheduling

The system adjusts computing resources in real time based on market conditions and mining pool difficulty to maximize returns.

Energy Efficiency Management

Enhances hash power efficiency, reduces energy consumption, and helps users achieve higher returns at lower costs while supporting green environmental initiatives.

Enhanced Security Protection

Comprehensive safeguards protect mining machine security, effectively preventing malicious attacks and data breaches to ensure asset safety.

Flexible Contract System Helps Users Get Started Easily

To meet the needs of different investors, DOT Miners also offers a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts. Users don’t need to purchase mining machines or have technical knowledge—just three simple steps to start earning passive income:

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit the official website www.dotminers.com and complete registration in seconds. New users receive a $15 mining reward instantly.

Step 2: Choose a Contract

Select from a range of flexible contracts—from small short-term plans to high-value long-term options:

Novice Miner





Investment: $100 | Cycle: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Expiration income: $100+$7

Starter Miner





Investment: $500 | Cycle: 7 days | Daily income: $6 | Expiration income: $500+$42

Pro Miner





Investment: $3,100 | Cycle: 20 days | Daily income: $42.47 | Expiration income: $3,100+$849.4

Pro Miner





Investment: $5,100 | Cycle: 33 days | Daily income: $74.46 | Expiration income: $5,100+$2457.18

Prime Miner





Investment: $10,000 | Period: 40 days | Daily income: $155 | Expiration income: $10,000+$6200

Prime Miner





Investment: $28000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $498.4 | Expiration income: $28,000+$22428

Quantum Miner





Investment: $150,000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $3000 | Expiration income: $150,000+$135000

Step 3: Enjoy Passive Income

Daily earnings are automatically settled and credited to accounts. Users can monitor their balances in real time, and principal is fully refunded at contract maturity—truly achieving low-risk, sustainable passive income.

Dual Drive of Innovation and Green Mining

DOT OS will first be deployed in DOT Miners' self-operated green mining farms and will gradually be opened to partners and individual miners. Early data suggests the new system can improve user mining efficiency by an average of 12%-15%.

At the same time, DOT Miners remains committed to using 100% renewable energy, injecting more green power into the digital asset space and driving the cloud mining industry toward smarter, greener, and more inclusive development.

Arun, Chairman and CEO of DOT Miners, stated:

"Technological innovation and sustainable development have always been our core drivers. DOT OS is not just a technical breakthrough—it's another promise we make to help users worldwide grow their digital wealth."

Start your digital asset growth journey: www.dotminers.com

About DOT MINERS

DOT Miners is a technology investment company founded in the UK, focusing on Bitcoin cloud mining, and is committed to connecting the future of traditional finance and the crypto world. We provide global users with a convenient, safe and efficient way to obtain digital assets, allowing individual investors to easily participate in the Bitcoin network and share the long-term value brought by block rewards without having to purchase mining machines, build mining farms or perform complex operations and maintenance. Since its establishment in 2020, DOT Miners has served more than 5 million users from more than 100 countries, and has self-built or cooperative mining farms in the United States, Canada, Kazakhstan and other countries, building a transparent, low-carbon and sustainable global cloud mining ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.