Update: UFC GYM Selects MMA.INC’s BJJLink.com Software as the Technology Engine to Power its Global Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) Franchise Growth

Landmark multi-year agreement strengthens UFC GYM and MMA.INC alliance, supporting the global rollout of 45 new gyms in 2025 and accelerating the expansion of UFC GYM’s high-growth BJJ program—powered by MMA.INC’s category-leading software.

BJJLink.com is the definitive all-in-one operating system for martial arts-first businesses—optimizing member management, driving revenue growth, and unlocking scalable monetization for franchisees.

Builds on MMA.INC and UFC GYM’s broader strategic partnership to integrate the Warrior Training Program across a network of 150+ locations worldwide.



New York, NY, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA) (“MMA” or the “Company”), an NYSE American listed innovator at the intersection of combat sports and digital transformation, has announced an expansion of its strategic technology partnership with UFC Gym Group who are selecting BJJLink.com as the official gym management software platform for all new UFC GYM BJJ franchise studios.

This extension of the existing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) agreement follows UFC GYM’s landmark global expansion announcement in February and solidifies a deeper alignment between UFC GYM’s fast-growing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) program and MMA.INC’s category-leading gym software. This announcement capitalizes on the growth in BJJ, reinforced by UFC’s recent launch of their new premier BJJ live event series, UFC BJJ 1.

BJJLink.com, powered by MMA.INC’s Martial Arts Technology, will serve as the digital backbone of UFC GYM’S new BJJ franchise studios. Designed specifically for martial arts-first businesses, the platform equips franchisees with a modern, all-in-one operating system that streamlines member management, drives revenue, and unlocks new monetization opportunities. Key features include:

Mobile check-in and self-service kiosk systems to reduce front-desk friction and enhance member experience

to reduce front-desk friction and enhance member experience Curriculum and belt progression management with digital tracking tools aligned to structured programs

with digital tracking tools aligned to structured programs Smart class and staff scheduling with real-time attendance and performance visibility

with real-time attendance and performance visibility Payment infrastructure , including recurring billing, retail sales and a customizable in-app transaction layer that supports Stripe and a growing list of other global processors

, including recurring billing, retail sales and a customizable in-app transaction layer that supports Stripe and a growing list of other global processors Referral tracking and affiliate logic to power grassroots growth and incentive campaigns

to power grassroots growth and incentive campaigns Built-in CRM and e-commerce automation, enabling franchisees to engage leads, sell merchandise, and convert visitors, all from one centralized platform

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, UFC GYM franchisees will gain access to BJJLink Admin+, a powerful all-in-one platform designed to simplify operations and drive growth. UFC GYM BJJ Studio Franchisees will benefit from streamlined class scheduling, automated billing, digital curriculum tools, and built-in referral tracking, removing administrative overhead and enabling staff to focus on member experience. Standardized pricing across locations and centralized reporting through a master admin dashboard provide both flexibility and oversight, helping franchisees scale confidently while staying aligned with brand standards.

“The BJJLink platform offers an intuitive and powerful back-end that empowers our coaches and BJJ studio franchisees to focus on what matters most, training and community,” said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM. “This agreement gives us the technical scalability and operational consistency needed to support our ambitious rollout of new BJJ studios globally.”

The new UFC GYM BJJ studios, purpose-built spaces dedicated to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, are part of UFC GYM’s mission to redefine fitness and martial arts for modern athletes. The brand plans to open more than 45 new gyms in 2025, with many of the BJJ-first models ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet and featuring advanced mat spaces, recovery zones, and family-friendly programming.

“This extension validates our shared belief that the future of martial arts training is both physical and digital,” said Nick Langton, CEO of MMA.INC. “We’re proud to be the technology engine behind UFC GYM’s BJJ studio model and to deepen our long-standing relationship with the preeminent name in martial arts training.”

BJJLink is already used by hundreds of martial arts academies around the world and has seen increased demand from franchise operators seeking more streamlined onboarding, revenue analytics, and student engagement tools.

MMA.INC and UFC GYM intend to co-launch the new BJJLink-powered UFC BJJ studio software at select international locations during H2 of 2025.

MMA.INC’s recently announced an international push, expanding BJJLink into Latin America and launching a marquee partnership with Gracie Allegiant HQ and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Clark Gracie.

About Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited

MMA.INC (Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited) is revolutionizing the combat sports industry by driving participation and engagement across fans, athletes, coaches, and gym owners. The company operates four core business units:

● TrainAlta: A platform that transforms MMA fans into active participants through structured training programs. ● Hype: A marketing platform helping gym owners, coaches, and athletes grow revenue from their audiences. ● MixedMartialArts.com: The go-to resource for MMA news, fighter data, fight schedules, and the legendary Underground forum. ● BJJLink: A leading gym management platform designed for BJJ academies, offering tools for payment processing, marketing, student engagement, and content monetization.



With over 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles, 50,000 active students, 18,000 published gyms and 800 verified gyms across 16 countries, MMA.inc continues to transform the martial arts landscape and deliver unparalleled value to its stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.mma.inc or follow us on social media:



ABOUT UFC GYM ®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 150 locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com .

