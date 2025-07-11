Heartflow Plaque Analysis Awarded First Coverage Recommendation by Radiology Benefits Manager

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartflow, Inc. , the leader in AI technology for coronary artery disease (CAD), today announced Heartflow Plaque Analysis will be included in updated cardiac imaging guidelines by radiology benefit manager EviCore, which provides coverage guidelines to leading commercial health insurers.

The updated coverage guidelines become effective October 1, 2025 for patients with acute or stable chest pain and 1-70% stenosis found on coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA). Commercial health insurers will then make individual decisions on guideline adoption and implementation timing. This milestone follows Medicare’s positive coverage of artificial intelligence-enabled coronary plaque analysis (AI-CPA).

Once adopted, EviCore’s updated guidelines are expected to support the integration of Heartflow Plaque Analysis into clinical workflows and patient management, helping to standardize and streamline the assessment and personalized management of CAD with CCTA and Heartflow’s complete, non-invasive, precision coronary care platform.

Heartflow Plaque Analysis is the only FDA-cleared, AI-enabled plaque quantification tool with a reported 95% agreement with the gold standard, IVUS, in a prospective, global trial using blinded core lab adjudication.¹ It is proven to change medical management in over half of patients beyond CCTA alone, helping physicians to improve outcomes.²

“Coronary artery disease is a silent killer, often characterized by plaque buildup that can lead to heart attacks and strokes,” said Ron Blankstein, M.D., Director of Cardiac Computed Tomography at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “EviCore’s updated guidelines recommending coverage of AI-enabled coronary plaque analysis technology lay the foundation for broader payor coverage and expanded patient access to this groundbreaking technology to quantify and characterize plaque buildup in the coronary arteries. Early detection and quantification of plaque using precise AI-driven tools enables us to offer personalized treatments sooner, with the opportunity to improve outcomes for our patients.”

This coverage milestone comes as Heartflow prepares to highlight its latest Plaque Analysis clinical outcomes from the DECIDE registry and technology advancements at the upcoming Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT) Annual Scientific Meeting , taking place July 17-20, 2025, in Montreal.

“EviCore’s inclusion of Heartflow Plaque Analysis in its guidelines marks a significant advancement in cardiovascular disease diagnosis and management,” said John Farquhar, President and CEO of Heartflow. “We applaud EviCore for acknowledging the crucial role and value of Heartflow’s AI-enabled plaque quantification technology in managing coronary artery disease. This decision will increase access for patients and help clinicians provide more targeted and effective management plans.”

Heartflow is dedicated to transforming CAD from the leading cause of death to a disease that can be proactively managed for life. In the United States, CAD is estimated to be responsible for one heart attack every 40 seconds and one out of every five deaths.³ Heartflow has been adopted by more than 1,400 institutions globally and continues to strengthen its commercial presence to make this cutting-edge solution more widely available to an increasingly diverse patient population worldwide.

About Heartflow, Inc.

Heartflow is advancing coronary care by transforming coronary artery disease into a screenable, diagnosable, and manageable condition. Heartflow One is the only complete, non-invasive, precision coronary care platform providing patient insights throughout the guideline-directed CCTA pathway. The AI-driven platform — including Roadmap™ Analysis , FFR CT Analysis and Plaque Analysis — is supported by the ACC/AHA Chest Pain Guideline and backed by more than 600 peer-reviewed publications. Heartflow has helped clinicians manage over 400,000 patients worldwide. Discover how we’re shaping the future of cardiovascular care at www.heartflow.com .

Media Contact

Elliot Levy

elevy@heartflow.com

Investor Contact

Nick Laudico

nlaudico@heartflow.com

___________

¹ Narula et al. Prospective Deep Learning-based Quantitative Assessment of Coronary Plaque by CT Angiography Compared with Intravascular Ultrasound. EHJ 2024.

² Data on file.

³ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Heart Disease Facts. https://www.cdc.gov/heart-disease/data-research/facts-stats.