XXKK Exchange Successfully Listed on CoinMarketCap, Advancing Global Expansion with Compliance and Innovation

New York, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently,The emerging digital asset trading platform XXKK Exchange has officially been listed on CoinMarketCap (CMC), the world’s leading crypto market data aggregator. This milestone marks a significant leap forward in XXKK’s commitment to brand transparency, global user reach, and credibility.



As one of the most influential cryptocurrency data platforms globally, CoinMarketCap is widely seen as a key benchmark for an exchange’s compliance, transparency, and market standing. By leveraging its robust asset support system, institutional-grade security architecture, transparent operations, and multiple regional compliance licenses, XXKK Exchange has successfully passed CMC’s rigorous multi-step vetting process, enabling real-time, publicly accessible trading data.

Diverse Product Offering, Bridging Digital Assets and Traditional Markets

XXKK Exchange currently offers spot trading for over 200 mainstream and high-potential tokens, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and many more. The platform also supports more than 150 contract products and has pioneered on-chain synthetic assets that mirror the performance of U.S. stocks . This innovation further strengthens the bridge between digital assets and traditional financial markets.



Additionally, futures contracts for major commodities—including gold, crude oil, and natural gas—as well as key index derivatives, are expanding the platform’s product ecosystem, giving investors broader and more flexible asset allocation options.



Institutional-Grade Security and Strong Compliance

From day one, XXKK Exchange has adhered to institutional-level security standards. Its multi-layered protection system includes cold and hot wallet segregation, multi-signature authorization, and AI-driven real-time risk monitoring. A dedicated security fund further safeguards against extreme market risks.



terms of global compliance, XXKK holds major regulatory licenses such as the U.S. MSB (Money Services Business), Canada MSB (Money Services Business), and St. Vincent FSA (Financial Services Authority). The exchange enforces robust KYC and AML measures, while its Merkle Tree-based Proof of Reserves (PoR) system enables users to verify that platform assets are fully backed 1:1, significantly boosting transparency and user trust.



CMC Listing: Strengthening Global Visibility and Transparency

The listing on CoinMarketCap will further increase the visibility of XXKK’s core trading pairs, liquidity depth, and market trends in real time, providing global users with more reliable and transparent data. This will help the platform expand its international influence and user base.



“At XXKK, security, transparency, compliance, and innovation have always been at the heart of our development philosophy. Being listed on CoinMarketCap is not only a testament to our robust infrastructure and compliance standards but also an opportunity to attract more global investors who value stability and sustainable growth,” said EMMALYN, the official spokesperson for XXKK.



Looking Ahead: Technology and User Experience as Dual Drivers

Moving forward, XXKK Exchange will continue to strengthen its global compliance and technological capabilities. Plans include launching more localized fiat on/off ramps, copy trading, strategy tools, and community-driven interaction features, all aimed at continuously optimizing the user experience and providing a stable, diverse, and efficient trading environment for investors worldwide.



About XXKK Exchange

XXKK Exchange is a leading global multi-asset digital finance platform founded by an international team with deep expertise in finance and blockchain technology. The exchange is dedicated to bridging traditional finance and the Web3 ecosystem through innovative financial products and institutional-grade security.

For more information, please visit: www.xxkk.com

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.