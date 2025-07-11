GMO Miner: Certified Leader in Secure Crypto Cloud Mining Launches New Mobile App

Windsor, Berkshire, England, UK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The main advantages of the mobile application release:

Convenient mobile mining experience：The newly launched mobile application has an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, allowing users to keep track of their mining dynamics at any time: easily view contract status, track daily income in real time, and flexibly manage personal investments.

Instant registration bonus：New users can get a $15 registration bonus after registering through the mobile terminal, and a $0.6 sign-in bonus for logging in every day.

Flexible contract options：From as short as one day, only $15 for beginners, to robust plans suitable for conservative long-term holders, the platform provides a variety of options for users with different budgets and income goals

24/7 stable operation：With 100% uptime and 24/7 professional technical support, users can access their mining operations uninterruptedly

Fund security：At GMO Miner, users' funds are securely stored in a first-tier bank, and all users' personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance for each investment.

A GMO Miner spokesperson said: "The cryptocurrency market is at a critical stage of accelerated development. Experts predict that by 2026, the prices of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Ripple will reach unprecedented heights. Against this backdrop, the timing of our new mobile app is perfect. Our mission is to make cloud mining more convenient and secure, and this mobile solution will bring real changes to users who seek flexible operation and efficient returns."

Simple steps to start cloud mining with GMO Miner

Step 1. Choose GMO Miner as your provider: GMO Miner's mining method is simple and straightforward. Users can start mining with zero barriers. The platform provides flexible contract income and withdrawal methods to ensure that every user can participate

Step 2. Register an account: Visit the GMO Miner official website, register for free using your email, and log in to access the dashboard to start mining

Step 3. Purchase a contract: GMO Miner offers a variety of flexible contract options to meet users with different budgets and goals. Some examples of contracts:

[Novice Mining Experience Plan]: Invest $100, total net profit: $107

[Antminer AL1]: Invest $1,100, net profit: $172.92

[Antminer S21+]: Invest $4,800, net profit: $1,449.60

[Antminer S21 XR lmm]: Invest $7,800, net profit: $3,139.5

[Antminer On-rack]: Invest $11,500, net profit: $5,761.5

[ANTSPACE HK3 V6]: Invest $29,000, net profit: $17,864





You can get the profit the next day after purchasing the contract. When the account funds reach $100, you can choose to withdraw to your wallet or continue to purchase other contracts

About GMO Miner

GMO GMO Miner is a technology platform focusing on cryptocurrency cloud mining services. It was legally established in the UK in 2020. After years of development, it currently has more than 180 mining farms around the world, with members in more than 210 countries and regions. It is trusted by more than 5 million users around the world. The platform relies on global computing resources, intelligent mining algorithms and safe and compliant trading systems to provide users with stable and efficient mining income. Its service tenet is "to make it easy for everyone to participate in the wealth opportunities of the blockchain era."

Whether you are a novice or an experienced user, GMO Miner welcomes people from all over the world to participate.

Visit the official website https://gmominer.com now to download the mobile application and join the cloud mining revolution. With this new mobile application, managing your cryptocurrency investments will be easier and safer than ever before.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. You are advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.