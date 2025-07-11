Full Alliance Group Obtains FDA MOCRA Registration for HOCl Platform

TAMPA, Fla., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC: FAGI) and its fifty one percent owned subsidiary, Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC, announce two pivotal regulatory achievements that position the company at the forefront of the rapidly expanding hypochlorous acid (HOCl) industry.

Market Timing Meets Regulatory Excellence

The successful completion of third-party Human Repeat Insult Patch Testing (RIPT) for Aquaox's HOCl Hydrogel and FDA MOCRA registration for Aquaox's HOCl arrives as consumer demand for science-backed, non-toxic personal care solutions reaches unprecedented levels. With 73% of consumers actively seeking products free from harsh chemicals and synthetic preservatives, Aquaox's breakthrough validates the market shift toward gentle, effective alternatives.

"We're not just responding to market trends—we're helping define them," said Michel Van Schaik, President of Aquaox Pure Solutions. "While competitors struggle with regulatory compliance and formulation challenges, we've built a platform that delivers both safety and scalability in a market hungry for clean solutions."

Disrupting Traditional Categories Through Innovation

Aquaox's FDA MOCRA registration positions the company as a rare turnkey partner capable of supporting private-label brands and healthcare entrepreneurs entering regulated retail channels including Amazon, TikTok Shop, grocery, chain pharmacies and other big box retailers. This regulatory advantage creates significant barriers for competitors while opening lucrative distribution partnerships in a market where compliance increasingly determines market access.

The company's proprietary nanobubble HOCl technology addresses critical industry pain points including product stability, shelf-life limitations, and manufacturing consistency—challenges that have historically prevented widespread HOCl adoption despite growing consumer awareness of its benefits.

Capturing Multiple High-Growth Verticals

Aquaox's platform strategy targets three converging market opportunities:

Clean Beauty & Personal Care: The $13.2 billion clean beauty market continues its 9.7% CAGR as consumers abandon traditional antiseptics and alcohol-based products for gentler alternatives. Aquaox's RIPT-certified formulations directly address this shift.

E-commerce & Digital-First Brands: With 67% of beauty purchases now influenced by social media, Aquaox's MOCRA compliance enables private-label partners to capitalize on the direct-to-consumer boom across major digital marketplaces.

Healthcare & Clinical Applications: The $4.2 billion infection prevention market increasingly demands non-toxic, effective solutions. Aquaox's GMP-compliant manufacturing addresses growing hospital and clinical demand for safer antiseptic alternatives.

JusSpray™: Consumer Market Validation

The company's flagship consumer product, JusSpray™ (www.jusspray.com), serves as both revenue generator and market proof-of-concept. This alcohol-free, fragrance-free HOCl spray demonstrates consumer acceptance of advanced hypochlorous formulations while establishing Aquaox's direct-to-consumer capabilities.

"JusSpray™ isn't just a product—it's validation that consumers are ready for science-backed alternatives to traditional sanitizers and skin care products," added Van Schaik. "Every bottle sold proves our manufacturing quality and market positioning."

Competitive Moat Through Vertical Integration

Unlike competitors focused solely on manufacturing or retail, Aquaox's vertically integrated approach—from proprietary nanobubble technology through FDA-compliant manufacturing to direct consumer sales—creates multiple revenue streams and competitive advantages:

Technology Leadership : Nanobubble enhancement delivers superior product performance and stability

: Nanobubble enhancement delivers superior product performance and stability Regulatory Expertise : FDA MOCRA registration enables rapid market entry for partners

: FDA MOCRA registration enables rapid market entry for partners Manufacturing Scale : GMP-compliant facility supports both bulk and private-label production

: GMP-compliant facility supports both bulk and private-label production Market Validation: Direct consumer sales through JusSpray™ demonstrate market acceptance

Industry Leadership in Emerging Category

As traditional antiseptic and personal care companies face increasing regulatory scrutiny and consumer backlash against harsh chemicals, Aquaox has positioned itself as the category leader in next-generation HOCl solutions. The company's comprehensive platform addresses every aspect of the value chain, from technology development through regulatory compliance to market distribution.

"We're not just building a product company—we're building the infrastructure for an entire category," said Van Schaik. "While others focus on individual products, we're creating the platform that enables the whole HOCl market to scale."

About the Growing HOCl Market

Hypochlorous acid represents one of the fastest-growing segments in both personal care and healthcare, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its safety profile and efficacy. Unlike traditional antiseptics, HOCl is naturally produced by white blood cells and breaks down into salt and water, making it ideal for sensitive skin applications and frequent use scenarios.

Cognitive Market Research estimates the HOCl the 2025 Market size to be US $6.852 billion with a projected CAGR of ~5.9% from 2025 to 2033.

Investment Positioning

Full Alliance Group's investment in Aquaox Pure Solutions represents a strategic play on multiple converging trends: clean beauty adoption, regulatory tightening in personal care, and the shift toward science-backed wellness solutions. The company's early-mover advantage in FDA-compliant HOCl manufacturing positions it to capture significant market share as the category matures.

About Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC Aquaox Pure Solutions is the leading advanced hypochlorous acid manufacturing platform, specializing in ultra-pure, shelf-stable, and clinically validated HOCl solutions. Through proprietary nanobubble technology and GMP-compliant infrastructure, Aquaox serves the growing demand for clean, effective alternatives across medical, consumer, and industrial markets.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) Full Alliance Group is a diversified holding company focused on scaling high-growth businesses in health, science, and sustainability. Through strategic subsidiaries including Aquaox Pure Solutions, Full Alliance builds market-leading platforms that capitalize on emerging consumer trends while delivering sustainable shareholder value.

Investor & Media Contact:

Investor Relations ir@fullalliance-group.com

www.fullalliance-group.com

Consumer Product: www.tryjusspray.com

B2B Manufacturing: www.PureAquaox.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Market data sourced from industry research reports and company analysis.

Media Contact:

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Gabe Rodriguez, Erelations Group

erelationsgroup@gmail.com

(623) 261-9046

Pure Aquaox Solutions, LLC

Brett Phillips

brett@pureaquaox.com

(800) 895-4415

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfb3ce92-6a89-42af-9134-f41eb35a73be