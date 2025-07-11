FibroBiologics to Present at the Advanced Wound Care Summit USA

HOUSTON, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 275+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O’Heeron, will present at the Advanced Wound Care Summit USA in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 15, 2025. The presentation will include recent research advances using fibroblast-based technology for indications such as wound healing and psoriasis.

“The Advanced Wound Care Summit is an ideal forum to showcase how FibroBiologics is pioneering the next generation of wound healing through our fibroblast-based technology," said Mr. O’Heeron. "Our CYWC628 therapy represents a fundamentally different approach to treating diabetic foot ulcers, one that taps into the body's natural regenerative processes rather than simply managing symptoms. With our Phase 1/2 clinical trial set to kick off later this year, we are poised to deliver potentially transformative outcomes for patients with limited treatment options and high recurrence rates.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Marriott Courtyard Boston Downtown

The Advanced Wound Care Summit, taking place July 15–17, will bring together global leaders in wound care innovation, clinical research, and advanced therapeutics to address unmet needs in chronic wound management. With a focus on accelerating product development and enhancing patient outcomes, the summit will feature keynote presentations, interactive panels, and strategic networking opportunities.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics’ website or email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 275+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

