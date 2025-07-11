Cycurion Team to Speak on Cybersecurity at the NACCHO360 Conference

MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion”), a leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, today announced that Michael A. Phillips, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, and W. Eric Singleton, Vice President of Operations, will be featured speakers at the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) annual conference, NACCHO360, on July 17, 2025 in Anaheim, California.

NACCHO360 is one of the premier events for business and technical leaders in healthcare nationwide.

Mr. Phillips and Mr. Singleton will lead a panel discussion titled “Hacking Health: Emerging Cyber Threats and Defensive Strategies for Healthcare and Public Health Organizations.” Drawing from over 70 years of combined experience in national security and technology, they will highlight the latest cyber threats facing healthcare and public health organizations.

The session will begin with a briefing on current cybersecurity trends, followed by an in-depth panel discussion exploring Cycurion’s expertise in protecting healthcare organizations.

Mr. Phillips said, “With ransomware, AI-driven botnets, and phishing campaigns on the rise, health systems—especially at the local level—are now prime targets. There is a cybersecurity arms race between AI-driven good and bad actors, and it’s escalating rapidly.”

Mr. Singleton added, “We will show how to mitigate these risks using emerging technologies like deception tools, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and Zero Trust frameworks.”

The panel will also cover:

AI’s dual role in cyber defense and automated attack

Zero Trust architecture and cloud-native solutions tailored for healthcare

Deepfake-driven social engineering and impersonation risks

Real-world threat intelligence trends impacting health networks





Cycurion was recently announced as NACCHO’s newest Diamond Affiliate Business Partner. The flagship of this partnership will be the provision of the co-branded cybersecurity solution, NACCHO Cyber Shield. Mr. Phillips and Mr. Singleton will provide an overview of NACCHO Cyber Shield services that Cycurion will offer to NACCHO members.

About Cycurion

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, LLC, Cloudburst Security, LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.

Investor Contact:

CORE IR

investors@cycurion.com

Media Contact:

Phone: (703) 555-0123

Email: media@cycurion.com