Jimmy The Greek teams up with the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Official Greek Restaurant

Toronto, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jimmy The Greek, the country’s most recognized Greek quick-service restaurant, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Starting this upcoming 2025-26 season, Jimmy The Greek will become the Official Greek Restaurant of the Toronto Maple Leafs, bringing signature flavours and hometown pride to Leafs fans.

The partnership includes prominent visibility in-venue with Digitally Enhanced Dasherboard (DED) signage, plus a dedicated Jimmy The Greek Promo Night during the regular season. Fans can also expect special offers, and giveaways that celebrate the passion, heritage, and community spirit that defines both brands.

“This isn’t just a business partnership, it’s a personal milestone,” said James Mitrothanasis, Director of Network Development at Jimmy The Greek. “Our grandfather, Jimmy, has been a die-hard Leafs fan for decades. To now be part of the team's journey is something really special for our family and our entire organization.”

The new collaboration builds on Jimmy The Greek’s ongoing evolution as it marks 40 years in business and expands its footprint nationwide. From food courts to full-service dining, the brand continues to grow while staying rooted in tradition and now, it brings that energy to Leafs Nation.

“There’s nothing quite like the loyalty of a Toronto Maple Leafs fan,” said Nicole Mitrothanasis, Director of Operations at Jimmy The Greek. “That deep-rooted connection to community and legacy is something we live and breathe every day. We’re proud to stand behind the team and create meaningful connections with the fans who make it all possible.”

“Our community of Maple Leafs fans is rich in passion and diversity, and we are happy to partner with Jimmy The Greek to celebrate heritage and hockey this season through engaging activations,” said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. “As an organization that values our history while looking ahead to the future, we are proud to partner with a Canadian-owned business that shares these values for the last four decades and beyond.”

From pre-game rituals to post-win meals, Jimmy The Greek is giving fans new ways to come together and celebrate what it means to be part of something bigger, whether that’s cheering for the blue and white, or sharing a meal with family.

About Jimmy The Greek

After immigrating to Canada from Greece, husband and wife, Dimitrios 'Jimmy' Antonopoulos and Helen Antonopoulos, opened their first fine-dining restaurant, Epikourion, in 1977. Upon noticing an opportunity to serve freshly prepared, home-cooked meal options for consumers on-the-go, the first quick-service Jimmy The Greek restaurant opened in 1985 to offer the same high quality menu options and Greek hospitality with the convenience of take-out. Today, at more than 55 restaurants across Canada, Jimmy The Greek uses its original family recipes so customers can rely on quick and delicious meals.