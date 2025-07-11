MAAS Announces Signing of Acquisition Framework Agreement

CHENGDU, China, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maase Inc. (NASDAQ: MAAS) (“MAAS” or the “Company”) today announced that it has signed a non-binding framework agreement with certain shareholders of Qingdao Youdian New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("Youdian") and Qingdao Huijulaixi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. ("LaiXi") to acquire 100% equity of Youdian and 49% equity of LaiXi. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, marking a pivotal step in MAAS’s strategic expansion into new energy technology and intelligent service sectors.

Youdian is an innovative technology company focusing on the new energy sector, with two primary business areas: electric vehicle (EV) services and residential energy solutions. With strong research and development capabilities and an end-to-end service ecosystem, Youdian has established itself as an industry leader. Its "Xiaoli Charging" mobile charging robot has been launched in the market, offering a variety of models including 20kWh, 50kWh, 60kWh, 100kWh, and 150kWh intelligent charging options, effectively addressing the challenges posed by fixed energy replenishment systems. In the residential energy sector, Youdian has introduced a range of innovative products aimed at consumer needs (C-end), including 3kWh, 5kWh, 10kWh, and 16kWh outdoor mobile energy storage units, as well as portable charging/discharging devices such as 7kW, 20kW, and 40kW units. Youdian also provides small, medium, and large photovoltaic energy storage systems and balcony power station solutions. These products are designed with high compatibility, portability, and safety, catering to the diverse energy needs of both households and outdoor environments.

LaiXi is a high-tech enterprise recognized for its innovation and growth potential. Since its establishment in 2021, LaiXi has specialized in developing intelligent unmanned systems and has become a leader in the domestic unmanned car wash industry, as well as a pioneer in mobile in-car charging technology. LaiXi operates an automated manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 1,200 car washing machines. Its fully automated intelligent unmanned car wash equipment is equipped with advanced features such as an ICS IoT system, photoelectric sensors, automatic fault avoidance, and vehicle model auto-mapping, maintaining a fault rate below 0.1%. LaiXi’s patented low-temperature car wash system operates at temperatures as low as -13°C without freezing, providing a key competitive advantage. In addition, its intelligent water recycling system reduces water waste, greatly improving car wash efficiency and enhancing the overall user experience.

Min Zhou, CEO of MAAS, commented, “This acquisition represents a key milestone in the strategic upgrade of MAAS. It not only enhances our competitive position in the new energy and intelligent service sectors but also creates long-term value for our shareholders. We are excited to welcome Mr. Liu Guotao, the founder and chairman of Youdian and LaiXi, and his team to the MAAS family. We are particularly optimistic about Youdian and LaiXi’s innovative capabilities in the fields of smart charging and mobile energy storage. This collaboration will generate a synergistic effect, as we work together to expand the global new energy technology market.”

Mr. Liu Guotao, founder and chairman of Youdian and LaiXi, stated, “We are thrilled about this transaction with MAAS, which marks a new beginning for Youdian and LaiXi’s international development. Moving forward, we will accelerate the deployment of 100,000 service stations across 300 cities nationwide, with the goal of serving 50 million vehicle owners within the next five years, thereby creating sustained growth value for our investors.”

The framework agreement does not contain all matters upon which agreement must be reached in order to consummate the proposed acquisition, nor does it create any binding rights or obligations of any person. The parties will be bound only upon the execution of mutually agreeable definitive documentation. There can be no assurance that the framework agreement will result in completion of the proposed acquisition or any similar transaction, or as to the terms upon which any transaction, if a transaction is completed, may occur. MAAS does not undertake any obligation to provide any update with respect to the proposed acquisition or any other transaction, except as required by law.

About Maase Inc.

Founded in 2010 and formerly known as Highest Performances Holdings Inc., we have evolved with a vision to become a leading provider of intelligent technology-driven family and enterprise services. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for families worldwide by leveraging two primary driving forces: technological intelligence and capital investments. We are dedicated to investing in high-quality enterprises with global potential, focusing on areas such as asset allocation, education and study tours, healthcare and elderly care, and family governance.

We currently hold controlling interests in two leading financial service providers in China. The first is AIFU Inc., a technology-driven independent financial service platform traded on the Nasdaq. The second is Puyi Fund Distribution Co., Ltd., an independent wealth management service provider.

