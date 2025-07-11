CSW Industrials Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 Per Share

DALLAS, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on August 8, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 25, 2025.

Details Dividend Amount: $0.27 Record Date: July 25, 2025 Payable Date: August 8, 2025

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

