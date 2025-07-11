Ship Building And Repairing Industry Report 2025-2034 | Smart Manufacturing and Automation Revolutionize Shipyards to Meet Rising Demands in Ship Repairing Market

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ship Building And Repairing Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Type, By Type Of Vessel, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ship Building And Repairing Market is valued at USD 233.2 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 6.6% to reach global sales of USD 414.3 billion in 2034



The ship building and repairing market is a cornerstone of global maritime operations, supporting the construction, maintenance, and modernization of commercial vessels, naval ships, offshore platforms, and specialized marine infrastructure. This market serves critical sectors such as international trade, defense, oil and gas, fisheries, and passenger transport.

Countries with large coastlines and robust shipping industries, such as China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Germany, have developed highly advanced shipbuilding ecosystems. Demand is primarily driven by global trade activity, defense spending, port infrastructure development, and the transition to greener maritime transport.



As regulatory requirements for emissions control, fuel efficiency, and safety intensify, shipowners are increasingly investing in new, eco-friendly ships and the retrofitting of existing fleets. Repair and maintenance services remain essential for fleet longevity and operational uptime, particularly as ships become more technologically complex and service life expectations increase. In 2024, the ship building and repairing market demonstrated strong recovery and diversification. Commercial shipyards saw a surge in orders for LNG-fueled and dual-fuel vessels as shipping companies moved to comply with tightening carbon regulations under IMO and regional policies.



Container ships, tankers, and cruise vessels with upgraded propulsion and automation systems were in high demand. On the repair side, retrofitting services expanded to include ballast water treatment systems, scrubbers, and hull optimization tools aimed at reducing fuel consumption. The naval sector experienced a boost with increased government spending on new warships, submarines, and patrol boats amid geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, shipyards implemented smart manufacturing tools like robotics, IoT-enabled asset tracking, and 3D modeling to reduce lead times and enhance quality control.



Workforce development programs were launched to address skilled labor shortages, and public-private collaborations focused on expanding dockyard capacity and technological capabilities in emerging economies like India, Brazil, and Vietnam. Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the ship building and repairing market is expected to embrace digitalization, automation, and green innovation at an accelerated pace. New ship designs will focus on zero-emission propulsion systems, including hydrogen, ammonia, and electric-powered vessels, aligning with global climate targets.



Repair and maintenance services will become increasingly predictive and automated, using AI, drones, and remote monitoring systems to detect wear, optimize maintenance schedules, and minimize downtime. Smart yards and modular construction techniques will improve operational efficiency and scalability, especially for smaller shipbuilders. Governments are likely to strengthen support for domestic shipbuilding to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers, especially for defense and strategic vessels.



Additionally, growth in offshore wind energy and undersea cable installations will spur demand for new types of specialized marine construction vessels. As regulations tighten and the maritime industry transitions toward sustainability and digital transformation, the ability to innovate in both shipbuilding and repair will define the competitive edge in this vital global market.



Key Insights

Demand for LNG-powered and dual-fuel ships is rising as maritime operators seek compliance with emissions regulations and transition toward low-carbon transport.

Shipyards are adopting smart manufacturing technologies, including robotics and 3D modeling, to enhance build precision and reduce construction timelines.

Use of AI and drones in ship inspection and predictive maintenance is improving repair efficiency and reducing vessel downtime across global fleets.

Eco-retrofitting of older ships with emission control systems and energy-efficient solutions is creating new revenue streams for ship repair facilities.

Geopolitical factors are driving increased naval shipbuilding activity, with several governments prioritizing modernization of their maritime defense fleets.

Expansion in global seaborne trade is fueling the need for new cargo and container vessels, especially in high-volume trade corridors across Asia and Europe.

Environmental regulations, such as IMO 2020 and upcoming decarbonization mandates, are prompting investment in greener shipbuilding and retrofit technologies.

Rising defense budgets and geopolitical tensions are leading to increased demand for modern naval vessels and repair capacity for existing fleets.

Advances in automation and digitalization are improving shipyard productivity, enabling smaller players to compete in specialized vessel construction and repair services.

Persistent shortages of skilled labor, particularly in welding, electrical, and marine engineering trades, continue to hinder capacity expansion and delay project timelines, impacting shipyards' ability to meet growing global demand.

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Ship Building And Repairing market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024- 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Ship Building And Repairing.

Ship Building And Repairing market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2025- 2034.

Ship Building And Repairing market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2025- 2034.

Short and long-term Ship Building And Repairing market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Ship Building And Repairing market, Ship Building And Repairing supply chain analysis.

Ship Building And Repairing trade analysis, Ship Building And Repairing market price analysis, Ship Building And Repairing Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Ship Building And Repairing market news and developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 233.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 414.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd

Samsung Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Ship Building And Repairing Market Segmentation

By Type

Ship Building

Ship Repairing

By Type Of Vessel

Tankers

Bulkers

Containerships

Offshore

Refrigerated Vessels

Passenger

Other Type Of vehicles

By End-User

Passenger Transportation

Goods Transportation

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

