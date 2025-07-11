N2OFF Completes $1.2 million of its $2.7 million Total Commitment to Finance 196MWp Battery Energy Storage Assets in Italy

According to industry sources, “Ready to Build” battery storage projects of this capacity may yield up to $13.5 million

Neve Yarak, Israel, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, N2OFF, Inc.(NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a cleantech company investing in “Agrifood” Techs Solutions and sustainable energy solutions through Solar Energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build ) business model, announced completion of the second installment of a $2.7 million investment for financing and supporting the development of two Battery Energy Storage Systems ("BESS") in Sicily, Italy, each with a capacity of 98MWp/392MWh. To date, the Company has invested over $1.2 million in its 70% -owned Italian subsidiary.

The Company’s BESS projects in Italy are RTB assets, aiming to secure the necessary permits, grid connection agreements and land rights, priming them for future sale.

According to industry sources, these assets, with a combined capacity of approximately 196 MWp, are valuated at up to $13.5 million, based on an estimate of $70,000 per MW.

The two BESS projects in Sicily are designed to enhance grid stability by providing energy storage capacity for frequency regulation, energy arbitrage and capacity market participation. The projects have secured preliminary grid connection approvals from Terna SpA, Italy’s transmission system operator, and the Company believes it is on track to attain RTB status within 18-24 months.

“We continue to fund our Italian subsidiary and looking forward to achieve Ready-to-Build status,” said David Palach, CEO of N2OFF. “Our estimates are supported by 2024 data, and we believe the potential could be even higher, as Italy's solar market is experiencing strong growth fueled by government incentives and increasing public awareness to sustainability. Solar electricity generation is projected to reach 36.47 billion kWh in 2025, with an annual growth rate of 6.86% from 2025-2029 according to Statista and Italy aims for 52 GW of solar capacity by 2030 and 74.6% renewable electricity by 2050.”

N2OFF, Inc. (formerly Save Foods, Inc.) is a cleantech company engaged in sustainable operations investing in solar assets and green “Agrifood” tech. Through its operational activities, it delivers integrated solutions for generating sustainable energy and providing safe and quality solutions for the “Agrifood” tech market. N2OFF recently entered the solar market, and we are funding various projects in the EU that were introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments for fruit and vegetables, intended to control and prevent pathogen contamination. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com.

