Worldwide Wind Farms Directory 2025 | Details of 1121.6 GW Onshore and 1260.3 GW Offshore Capacities

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a database of wind farms in the World. It includes 42143 entries (in 135 countries) and represents 1121,6 GW onshore and 1260,3 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 1013 entries (130 GW)

Operational: 36663 entries (991,6 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 1247 entries (1099,5 GW)

Approved: 134 entries (62 GW)

Under construction: 52 entries (28,1 GW)

Operational: 388 entries (70,7 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krjnuv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.