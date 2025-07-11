Worldwide Wind Farms Directory 2025 | Details of 1121.6 GW Onshore and 1260.3 GW Offshore Capacities

Explore the comprehensive global wind farm database, featuring 42,143 entries across 135 countries. It, including onshore and offshore construction, operational, and planned projects. Accessible in Excel or .CSV format, it provides extensive location and turbine data.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in the World. It includes 42143 entries (in 135 countries) and represents 1121,6 GW onshore and 1260,3 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 1013 entries (130 GW)
  • Operational: 36663 entries (991,6 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 1247 entries (1099,5 GW)
  • Approved: 134 entries (62 GW)
  • Under construction: 52 entries (28,1 GW)
  • Operational: 388 entries (70,7 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krjnuv

