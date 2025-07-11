Worldwide Wind Farms Directory 2025 | Details of 1121.6 GW Onshore and 1260.3 GW Offshore Capacities

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in the World. It includes 42143 entries (in 135 countries) and represents 1121,6 GW onshore and 1260,3 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 1013 entries (130 GW)
- Operational: 36663 entries (991,6 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 1247 entries (1099,5 GW)
- Approved: 134 entries (62 GW)
- Under construction: 52 entries (28,1 GW)
- Operational: 388 entries (70,7 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krjnuv
