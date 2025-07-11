Saudi Arabia Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco Market Report 2025 | Changing Consumer Behaviour Favours Reduced-harm Alternatives

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall smokeless tobacco, e-vapour products and heated tobacco saw triple-digit rises in both volume and current value sales In Saudi Arabia in 2024. Saudi consumers are increasingly health-conscious, influenced by government anti-smoking campaigns, stricter regulations, and the greater awareness of health risks. Many locals are seeking alternatives to traditional cigarettes, leading to growth in e-vapour and heated tobacco products, which are perceived as less harmful.
The Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Changing consumer behaviour favours reduced-harm alternatives
- Major players exert control over the competitive landscape
- E-commerce continues to gain share of distribution
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Further expansion of e-vapour and heated tobacco products
- Strong growth potential for the new nicotine pouches category
- Consumers to shift towards reusable and higher performance devices
CATEGORY INDICATORS
- Number of Adult Vapers 2019-2024
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Smokeless Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Smokeless Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of E-Vapour Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of E-Vapour Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Tobacco Heating Devices: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Tobacco Heating Devices: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Heated Tobacco: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Heated Tobacco: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of E-Liquids by Nicotine Strength: % Value 2021-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Smokeless Tobacco: % Volume 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Smokeless Tobacco: % Volume 2021-2024
- NBO Company Shares of E-Vapour Products: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of E-Vapour Products: % Value 2021-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Tobacco Heating Devices: % Volume 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Tobacco Heating Devices: % Volume 2021-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Heated Tobacco: % Volume 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Heated Tobacco: % Volume 2021-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Volume 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Volume 2021-2024
- Distribution of Smokeless Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2019-2024
- Distribution of E-Vapour Products by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Distribution of Tobacco Heating Devices by Format: % Volume 2019-2024
- Distribution of Heated Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of E-Vapour Products by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of E-Vapour Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Tobacco Heating Devices: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Tobacco Heating Devices: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Heated Tobacco: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Heated Tobacco: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
TOBACCO IN SAUDI ARABIA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Tobacco in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for tobacco?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
- Legislation
- Legislative overview
- Legislation Summary at a Glance
- Minimum legal smoking age
- Smoking prevalence
- Tar levels
- Health warnings
- Plain packaging
- Advertising and sponsorship
- Point-of-sale display bans
- Smoking in public places
- Flavoured tobacco product ban
- Reduced harm
- Vapour products
PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS
MARKET INDICATORS
- Table 45 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
- Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
