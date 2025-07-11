Netherlands Tobacco Market Report 2025 | Expansion of Smoking Bans in Netherlands Contributes to Drop in Volume Sales - Market Shifts and Growth Sectors Through 2029

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco in the Netherlands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2024, tobacco in the Netherlands recorded a retail value decline, impacted by increasingly stringent government policies, which remained an influential force impacting market performance. Multiple hikes in excise duties have driven up prices across all tobacco products, placing additional financial strain on consumers. In addition, the expansion of smoking bans in public places has further restricted opportunities for consumption, reinforcing downward momentum in volume sales.
The Tobacco in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes (Illicit+Legal), Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, E-Vapour Consumables (Illicit+Legal), Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Tobacco in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for tobacco?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
- Legislation
- Legislative overview
- Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance
- Minimum legal smoking age
- Smoking prevalence
- Tar levels
- Health warnings
- Plain packaging
- Advertising and sponsorship
- Point-of-sale display bans
- Smoking in public places
- Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation
- Flavoured tobacco product ban
- Reduced harm
- Vapour products
PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS
MARKET INDICATORS
- Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
- Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
- Summary 2 Research Sources
CIGARETTES IN THE NETHERLANDS
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Increasing excise duty leads to reduced cigarette consumption in the Netherlands
- Philip Morris Holland BV continues to lead sales, while improving its volume share
- The ban on tobacco sales through supermarkets benefits forecourt retailers and specialists
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth will be further affected by regulatory changes and smoking prevalence
- Plans to limit sales channels will place further pressure on the sales of cigarettes
- Negative volume growth leaves little incentive and oppertunity for innovation
TAXATION AND PRICING
- Taxation rates
- Average cigarette pack price breakdown
- Summary 3 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 10 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 14 Sales of Cigarettes by Blend: % Volume 2019-2024
- Table 15 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume 2019-2024
- Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2019-2024
- Table 17 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2019-2024
- Table 18 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume 2019-2024
- Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2020-2024
- Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2021-2024
- Table 21 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2019-2024
- Table 22 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 23 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 24 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 25 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 26 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
- Table 27 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Blend: % Volume 2024-2029
- Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume 2024-2029
- Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2024-2029
- Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2024-2029
- Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume 2024-2029
CIGARS, CIGARILLOS AND SMOKING TOBACCO IN THE NETHERLANDS
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Excise duty increases and public smoking bans place downward pressure on growth
- Known brands continue to lead as the ban on tobacco advertising favours well-established players
- Regulation limiting sales through modern grocery benefits food/drink/ tobacco specialists
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Government regulations and shifting societal attitudes will contribute to a decline in volume sales
- Ongoing changes in the distribution landscape are set to shape consumer purchasing habits
- Lack of innovation will put further downward pressure on growth
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 32 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 33 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 34 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 35 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 36 Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2019-2024
- Table 37 Sales of Cigarillos by Price Platform 2019-2024
- Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2020-2024
- Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2021-2024
- Table 40 NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2020-2024
- Table 41 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2021-2024
- Table 42 NBO Company Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2020-2024
- Table 43 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2021-2024
- Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2020-2024
- Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2021-2024
- Table 46 NBO Company Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2020-2024
- Table 47 LBN Brand Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2021-2024
- Table 48 NBO Company Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2020-2024
- Table 49 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2021-2024
- Table 50 Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2019-2024
- Table 51 Distribution of Smoking Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2019-2024
- Table 52 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 53 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 54 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 55 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
SMOKELESS TOBACCO, E-VAPOUR PRODUCTS AND HEATED TOBACCO IN THE NETHERLANDS
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Legislation banning flavoured e-vapour products limits appeal in 2024
- Shenzhen Joye Technology Co Ltd retains its lead, driven by open systems
- Tobacco and e-vapour specialists benefit from channel restrictions
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- An excise duty on e-liquids would challenge sales across the forecast period
- Distribution restrictions will support growth for tobacco specialist and vape stores
- The flavour ban and ongoing regulations are set to limit innovation opportunities
CATEGORY INDICATORS
- Table 56 Number of Adult Vapers 2019-2024
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 57 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 58 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 59 Sales of E-Vapour Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 60 Sales of E-Vapour Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 61 Sales of Tobacco Heating Devices: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 62 Sales of Tobacco Heating Devices: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 63 Sales of Heated Tobacco: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 64 Sales of Heated Tobacco: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 65 Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 66 Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 67 Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 68 Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 69 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 70 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 71 Sales of E-Liquids by Nicotine Strength: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 72 NBO Company Shares of Smokeless Tobacco: % Volume 2020-2024
- Table 73 LBN Brand Shares of Smokeless Tobacco: % Volume 2021-2024
- Table 74 NBO Company Shares of E-Vapour Products: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 75 LBN Brand Shares of E-Vapour Products: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 76 NBO Company Shares of Tobacco Heating Devices: % Volume 2020-2024
- Table 77 LBN Brand Shares of Tobacco Heating Devices: % Volume 2021-2024
- Table 78 NBO Company Shares of Heated Tobacco: % Volume 2020-2024
- Table 79 LBN Brand Shares of Heated Tobacco: % Volume 2021-2024
- Table 80 NBO Company Shares of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Volume 2020-2024
- Table 81 LBN Brand Shares of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Volume 2021-2024
- Table 82 Distribution of Smokeless Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2019-2024
- Table 83 Distribution of E-Vapour Products by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 84 Distribution of Tobacco Heating Devices by Format: % Volume 2019-2024
- Table 85 Distribution of Heated Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2019-2024
- Table 86 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 87 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 88 Forecast Sales of E-Vapour Products by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 89 Forecast Sales of E-Vapour Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 90 Forecast Sales of Tobacco Heating Devices: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 91 Forecast Sales of Tobacco Heating Devices: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 92 Forecast Sales of Heated Tobacco: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 93 Forecast Sales of Heated Tobacco: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 94 Forecast Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 95 Forecast Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 96 Forecast Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 97 Forecast Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
- Table 98 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 99 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ea87e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.