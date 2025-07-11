US Cereal Manufacturing Industry Report 2025 | Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2031

Discover the definitive U.S. Cereal Manufacturing Industry analysis with projections reaching $17.97 billion by 2031. Access historical data, revenue forecasts, and key benchmarks. Ideal for financial analysts, M&A advisors, and consultants. Includes metrics for top companies like General Mills and Kellogg.

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cereal Manufacturing (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2031, NAIC 311230" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of this report is to provide estimates of vital, industry-specific data, within the United States, with an emphasis on market sizing, industry growth, KPIs and metrics, along with summaries of top competitors. This includes our unique 8-year histories and 8-year forward projections of market sizing. While other firms may publish industry-specific data and forecasts, the publisher believes that such efforts produce limited and often inaccurate results.

Key Findings:

  • Cereal Manufacturing Industry (U.S.) to reach $17,969,309,573 by 2031.
  • Cereal Manufacturing Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.

Core Benefits to Customer:

  • Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
  • Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
  • Deep industry and company financials

This Report Features:

  • Historical data
  • Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
  • Operating ratios
  • Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
  • Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
  • Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S. based companies

Pages: 61

Statistical Tables Provided: 33

Charts Provided: 21

Geographic: US

Designed to benefit:

  • Analysis and Financial Modeling
  • Investment Professionals
  • Lenders
  • M&A Advisors
  • Appraisers
  • Consultants

Key Data:

Industry Summary:

  • Revenues historical through 2022
  • Revenues projected through 2031
  • Employee Count 2015-2022
  • Annual Growth Rate 2022
  • CAGR 2015 through 2022
  • CAGR 2022 through 2031
  • Top U.S. Companies

Employment and Establishments:

  • Number of Firms 2015-2022
  • Number of Establishments 2015-2022
  • Employees, 2015-2022
  • Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2015-2022
  • Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios
  • Revenue Compared to All Industries
  • Expenses Compared to All Industries
  • Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries

Benchmarks

This Industry Compared to All Industries

  • Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries

Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies

  • Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2015-2022

Top Companies Profiled & Ranked

  • In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations

Top Companies Ranked

  • Market Capitalization
  • Employees
  • Revenue
  • Net Income
  • 3-Year Revenue Growth
  • 3-Year Income Growth
  • Return on Assets
  • Return on Equity
  • Return on Invested Capital

List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies

  Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Statements
  • Companies Profiled:
  • General Mills Inc
  • Post Holdings Inc
  • Post Consumer Brands LLC
  • WK Kellogg Co
  • Quaker Oats Company (The)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zmm3l

