AIXA Miner Unveils ‘Auto-Compound’ AI Feature for Smarter Crypto Earnings—Backed by 100% Green Energy 

Denver, Colorado, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIXA Miner, the rapidly growing leader in AI-powered cloud crypto mining, today announced the launch of its new Auto-Compound feature—a fully automated smart reinvestment system that uses real-time market data and machine learning to boost user earnings. The upgrade positions AIXA Miner at the forefront of passive crypto income innovation, combining efficiency, sustainability, and simplicity.

Since launching in 2020, AIXA Miner has attracted over 1 million users globally with its zero-hardware, green-energy-powered mining platform. The new Auto-Compound system allows users to seamlessly reinvest daily earnings into optimized contracts without manual intervention—an industry first for mobile-first cloud mining platforms.

“Our users asked for a way to grow earnings faster without needing to micromanage. We responded with Auto-Compound, powered by AI and aligned with our eco-first mission,” said AIXA Miner spokesperson, Elena Cruz.

Key Highlights:

AI-Driven Reinvestment Logic - Auto-Compound analyzes live hash rate fluctuations, energy prices, and blockchain difficulty metrics to reinvest in the most profitable short- and mid-term contracts.

Zero Hardware, Zero Stress - All mining is conducted on AIXA’s clean-energy data centers powered by solar and wind, with 24/7 uptime and no need for users to own or configure any equipment.

Flexible Smart Contracts - Users can opt into flexible durations ranging from 1-day trials to 90-day high-yield plans, with daily earnings paid in BTC, ETH, or USDT.

Mobile-First Experience - The AIXA mobile app offers full control over contract management, earnings tracking, reinvestment settings, and instant withdrawals—processing in under 5 minutes.

Multi-Chain Support - New support for Layer-1 coins including Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polygon (MATIC) expands beyond BTC and ETH, offering broader exposure.

A Cleaner Way to Mine

Unlike traditional mining, which consumes vast amounts of fossil-fueled energy, AIXA Miner operates with 100% renewable electricity across its global data centers—allowing users to build crypto portfolios responsibly.

How to Get Started:

  1. Visit www.aixaminer.com or download the mobile app
  2. Register and receive a $20 bonus instantly
  3. Select a plan, enable Auto-Compound, and begin earning
  4. Withdraw anytime or let the AI grow your portfolio automatically

About AIXA Miner
Founded in 2020, AIXA Miner is a U.S.-compliant, AI-optimized cloud mining platform with a mission to make cryptocurrency mining accessible, secure, and sustainable. With users in 200+ countries and a focus on clean energy and automation, AIXA Miner redefines passive income for the digital age.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to invest. Cryptocurrency mining involves risk and market volatility. Users should conduct their own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before participating. 

Media Contact:
press@aixaminer.com
