India Bovine Artificial Insemination (Equipment & Consumables, Services, Semen) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030

The India bovine artificial insemination market size is expected to reach USD 789.57 million by 2030, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% from 2025 to 2030. The primary driver of this market growth is the increasing efforts from the government to boost the production of milk in the country.



According to a March 2024 article published by The Hindu, Meenesh Shah, chairman of the National Dairy Development Board of India (NDDB), discussed the government's aim to contribute more than 30% by 2030. To achieve this, the authorities are working actively to increase the bovine population's productivity by focusing on areas like breeding, nutrition, and animal health.



One of the approaches being used by the authorities in this regard is the structurization of dairy production across the country. Currently, despite the widespread penetration of dairy production and overall artificial insemination use, the sector is largely disorganized. According to a September 2024 article from the Financial Express, authorities like NDDB are formulating a novel and improvised cooperative model for the country's dairy sector. This model aims at providing government assistance to struggling cooperatives and also bringing in more and more farmers under the umbrella of the government. One of the methods that NDDB uses is taking over the functioning of a struggling dairy cooperative from a state for a limited amount of time, and example, taking over Mahananda Cooperative Dairy in Maharashtra and Sreeja Cooperative Dairy in Uttar Pradesh by the NDDB.



Furthermore, the authorities in the country are also partnering with banks across the country in order to revive the struggling dairy sector agencies across the country. For example, in May 2024, NDDB signed a MoU with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) for the development of comprehensive dairy infrastructure. Under this partnership, the NDDB and PNB will provide financial aid to the beneficiary organizations (BOs) in the cooperative sector, such as milk unions/federations, multi-state cooperatives, producer-owned institutions like producer companies, and NDDB's subsidiary companies.



Another crucial driver fueling the market growth is the increasing digitization of AI services in the country. Leading players in the dairy sectors are increasingly digitizing the processes for both, themselves as well as the farmers. For example, starting 2020, Amul launched India's first artificial insemination digital platform for their customers.



By making dairy infrastructure more accessible and efficient, government support for financially troubled cooperatives, collaborations with banks, and the restructuring of dairy production will propel the market growth in India. The market growth will be further enhanced by the digitization of AI services, which will offer dairy players and farmers creative solutions. Artificial insemination will become more widely used as a result, improving cattle productivity and breeding. With everything taken into account, these variables will support the expansion and modernization of India's bovine artificial insemination industry.



In terms of solutions, the services segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.71% in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to the farmers' growing awareness of the benefits of artificial insemination and the widespread adoption of AI services as a result of government initiatives.

The semen solutions segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.59% over the forecast period due to several factors. This segment consists of normal & sexed semen. The main driving factor for this segment is the rising use of sex-sorted semen in the country.

In terms of animal, the cow segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 65.29% in 2024 and a CAGR of over 9.26% over the forecast period. This dominance can be mainly attributed to two factors: the population and the contribution to milk production.

Based on distribution channel, the government centers segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 51.16% in 2024 and a CAGR of over 9.48% over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the widespread penetration of government AI services across the country due to benefits like subsidies and free-of-cost AI services, government semen production stations, and partnerships with the private sector to enhance the penetration of bovine artificial insemination in the country

