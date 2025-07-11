Japan Cyber Security Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Growth Ignited by Japan's Digital Transformation and Demand for Cybersecurity Professionals

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software), Security Type, Solution Type, Deployment, Organization Size, End-use, Approach, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Japan Cyber Security Market was valued at USD 8.65 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 18.24 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.50%. Government initiatives and regulatory frameworks are playing an important role in shaping the market, with policies aimed at enhancing digital infrastructure and cybersecurity capabilities.
Cyber threats, such as state-sponsored attacks and ransomware, are becoming more severe, increasing awareness and investment in robust security measures across industries. In addition, Japan's rapid digital transformation has increased the demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect critical sectors such as finance, healthcare, and energy.
Moreover, technological advancements are significantly influencing market growth. Adopting AI-driven security analysis and machine learning algorithms is becoming more prevalent, enabling more effective threat detection and response. Cloud computing and IoT integration drive demand for endpoint protection innovations, critical for securing diverse endpoints against evolving threats. Furthermore, the growth of mobile banking and digital payment platforms in the BFSI sector has expanded the attack surface for cyber threats, necessitating advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect against fraud and data breaches.
Furthermore, economic and regulatory factors are crucial in driving market growth. The Japanese government's economic stimulus package and increased defense spending underscore cybersecurity as a national priority. For instance, in February 2025, the Japanese Cabinet approved two bills to strengthen the nation's cybersecurity capabilities. These bills empower the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and the police to enhance Japan's cyber defense mechanisms.
This focus on enhancing digital infrastructure and cybersecurity capabilities is essential for safeguarding critical sectors against sophisticated cyber threats. The government's cloud-first policy has further accelerated the demand for network security solutions, as many end users leverage virtual environments. These initiatives, combined with the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals, position the market for significant expansion over the coming years.
Japan Cyber Security Market Variables, Trends and Scope
- Market Lineage Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver Analysis
- Market Restraint Analysis
- Industry Challenge
- Industry Analysis Tools
- PORTER's Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Acalvio Technologies, Inc.
- Akamai Technologies
- Allure Security Technology
- Appier Inc.
- Netpoleon Group
- BBS Technology (BBSEC)
- CDNetworks Inc.
- Cequence Security, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cyber Security Cloud, Inc.
- CyberTrap
- Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd.
- Dell Inc.
- F5 Inc.
- FFRI Security, Inc.
Japan Cyber Security Market Segmentation
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)
- Endpoint security
- Cloud Security
- Network Security
- Application Security
- Infrastructure Protection
- Data Security
- Artificial Intelligence Model/Machine Learning Model Security
- Hardware Security
- Others
Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)
- Unified Threat Management (UTM)
- Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
- Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
- Identity and Access Management (IAM)
- Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) & Security Orchestration, Automation & Response (SOAR)
- DDoS
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Others
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)
- Cloud
- On-premises
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)
- IT and Telecommunications
- Retail and E-Commerce
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Government and Defense
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Automotive
- Marine
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)
- Traditional Cyber Defense/Reactive Cyber Security
- Active Cyber Defense/Proactive Cyber Security
