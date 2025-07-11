Japan Cyber Security Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Growth Ignited by Japan's Digital Transformation and Demand for Cybersecurity Professionals

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software), Security Type, Solution Type, Deployment, Organization Size, End-use, Approach, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan Cyber Security Market was valued at USD 8.65 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 18.24 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.50%. Government initiatives and regulatory frameworks are playing an important role in shaping the market, with policies aimed at enhancing digital infrastructure and cybersecurity capabilities.







Cyber threats, such as state-sponsored attacks and ransomware, are becoming more severe, increasing awareness and investment in robust security measures across industries. In addition, Japan's rapid digital transformation has increased the demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect critical sectors such as finance, healthcare, and energy.



Moreover, technological advancements are significantly influencing market growth. Adopting AI-driven security analysis and machine learning algorithms is becoming more prevalent, enabling more effective threat detection and response. Cloud computing and IoT integration drive demand for endpoint protection innovations, critical for securing diverse endpoints against evolving threats. Furthermore, the growth of mobile banking and digital payment platforms in the BFSI sector has expanded the attack surface for cyber threats, necessitating advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect against fraud and data breaches.



Furthermore, economic and regulatory factors are crucial in driving market growth. The Japanese government's economic stimulus package and increased defense spending underscore cybersecurity as a national priority. For instance, in February 2025, the Japanese Cabinet approved two bills to strengthen the nation's cybersecurity capabilities. These bills empower the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and the police to enhance Japan's cyber defense mechanisms.

This focus on enhancing digital infrastructure and cybersecurity capabilities is essential for safeguarding critical sectors against sophisticated cyber threats. The government's cloud-first policy has further accelerated the demand for network security solutions, as many end users leverage virtual environments. These initiatives, combined with the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals, position the market for significant expansion over the coming years.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Japan



Acalvio Technologies, Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Allure Security Technology

Appier Inc.

Netpoleon Group

BBS Technology (BBSEC)

CDNetworks Inc.

Cequence Security, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cyber Security Cloud, Inc.

CyberTrap

Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd.

Dell Inc.

F5 Inc.

FFRI Security, Inc.

Japan Cyber Security Market Segmentation



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Endpoint security

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

Infrastructure Protection

Data Security

Artificial Intelligence Model/Machine Learning Model Security

Hardware Security

Others

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) & Security Orchestration, Automation & Response (SOAR)

DDoS

Risk and Compliance Management

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and E-Commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Automotive

Marine

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Traditional Cyber Defense/Reactive Cyber Security

Active Cyber Defense/Proactive Cyber Security

