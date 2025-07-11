Digital Diabetes Management Market to Reach USD 26.29 Billion by 2032, Fueled by CGM Breakthroughs and Wearable Tech Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Diabetes Management Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a new report by SNS Insider, the global Digital Diabetes Management Market was valued at USD 13.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.42%, reaching USD 26.29 billion by 2032, driven by increasing requirements of digital tools to enhance the treatment of patients with diabetes and the new clinical burdens. The digital diabetes management market size was valued at USD 3.89 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.87 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.42% over 2025-2032.





Get a Sample Report of Digital Diabetes Management Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3440

In the US, digital diabetes solutions have been enjoying a strong uptake through widespread CGM reimbursement and attractive VBC incentives. The U.S. held a market size of nearly 40.0% of the market globally due to high per capita application of wearable glucose monitoring and insulin tracking.

Market Overview

The digital diabetes landscape is advancing quickly, driven by miniaturization of sensors, cloud-based analytics, smartphone connectivity, and digitization of healthcare. Advancements in the CGM arena, which include better accuracy, increased wear duration, and behind-the-scenes Bluetooth smartphone data integration, have revolutionized patient adherence and physician oversight.

Key market drivers are perpetual technological advancements (e.g., real-time predictive alerts and algorithm-based dose recommendations), enabling regulations and reimbursement schemes in important nations, and a transition from volume to value-based healthcare. What’s more, the increasing worldwide prevalence of diabetes, forecasted by the World Health Organization to climb to over 700 million adults by 2030, is driving greater uptake of tech tools that seek to enhance glycemic control and prevent hospital readmission. As leading medical device companies and nimble digital health startups scramble to challenge the status quo on data interoperability through to patient engagement approaches, this is raising the competitive bar in the industry.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Abbott

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bayer AG

Dexcom, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Insulet Corporation

LifeScan, Inc.

Medtronic

Sanofi

Digital Diabetes Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 13.45 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 26.29 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.75% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems capture the largest market share of 39.29% in 2024. CGMs are popular for fetching up-to-the-minute glucose readings with easy-to-use interfaces and for their ability to integrate with insulin pumps and health apps, essentially becoming a requirement when managing diabetes today. CGMs are being recommended by clinicians more frequently for type 1 and insulin-using type 2 patients, which further accelerates adoption and fuels the growth of this segment.

By Type

The wearable segment dominated the market share in 2024, owing to the increasing penetration of smartwatches and specialized glucose wearables, which constantly track and transmit data. Wearable CGMs, integrated with dose pen systems, offer users with frictionless experience, improving adherence and real-time experience.

By End Use

Hospitals accounted for a 39.9% share in 2024, as CGMs and remote monitoring platforms are increasingly being integrated into inpatient and outpatient diabetes care. Health systems use technology to minimize hospital stays, manage insulin better, and make smooth transitions to another care setting.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3440

Digital Diabetes Management Market Segmentation

By Product

Smart Glucose Meters

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Smart Insulin Pens

Smart Insulin Pumps/Closed Loop Systems

Apps Digital Diabetes Management Apps Weight & Diet Management Apps



By Type

Wearable Devices

Handheld Devices

By End Use

Hospitals

Home Settings

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Analysis

In the year 2024, North America held the largest market share (~38%) due to its reimbursement policies, state of advanced healthcare digitization, and the well-positioned clinical guidelines for the use of CGMs.

The Asia-Pacific market will be the fastest-growing market, driven mainly by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the growing mobile health space, and increasing public health focus on chronic disease management.

Recent Developments / Product Launches

July 2025 – Health2Sync and Novo Nordisk Korea launched the Smart Cap Mallya, compatible with the FlexTouch insulin pen, to automatically log the injection data to the SugarGenie app.

April 2025 – FDA approved a 5-day wear time extension for the G7 CGM from Dexcom, going up from 10 to 15 days.

June 2025 – Abbott released the next-gen Libre 3 CGM with even better accuracy (9% MARD) and direct-to-smartwatch Bluetooth.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Digital Diabetes Management Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3440

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Digital Diabetes Management Market by Product

8. Digital Diabetes Management Market by Type

9. Digital Diabetes Management Market by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.